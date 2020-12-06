Ivanka Trump Gets Festive in Sequin Dress and Red Pumps to See White House Christmas Decorations

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner looked festive and ready for the holidays as they viewed the White House Christmas decorations put together by First Lady Melania Trump this past Friday.

Ivanka, the daughter of and advisor to President Donald Trump, shared a slideshow of photos from her visit on Sunday, which shows her wearing a silver sequin dress. The dress, which cascaded down to her ankles, featured thin red velvet straps at her shoulders and a thick bow around her waist.

As for footwear, Ivanka opted for a pair of sleek burgundy pumps. The closed and pointed toe heels finalized the look, and carried out a holiday theme.

Kushner, senior advisor to the president, matched his wife by sporting a red necktie and blue suit. On his feet, Kushner wore black loafers.

“Touring @FLOTUS’s dazzling 2020 White House Christmas decorations Friday evening! 🎄” Ivanka captioned the post, adding: “This year’s theme, ‘America the Beautiful,’ is a tribute to the majesty of our great Nation!🇺🇸”

Ivanka’s Sunday look comes after she sported a different Christmas color on Dec. 3.

On Thursday, Ivanka wore a green high-neck dress to the White House when she joined the president as he signed the Technology Modernization Centers of Excellence Program Act into law. Ivanka previously wore the look to an event she attended in Pennsylvania in September. Ivanka paired the dress with beige knee-high leather boots.

Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump return to the White House on Sunday after Thanksgiving. CREDIT: Chris Kleponis - Pool via CNP / MEGA Knee-high boots have been a go-to for Ivanka this fall as she sported a black pair that featured a rounded toe and a thick heel when she returned to the White House after celebrating Thanksgiving. For the occasion, the president’s daughter opted for a double-breasted wool coat, which featured a belt that she opted to leave untied around her waist. She paired the classic camel coat with a red sweater turtleneck and dark blue denim.

