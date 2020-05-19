Ivanka Trump’s Ornamental Neck Scarf Adds a Whimsical Touch to Her Outfit at Farmers Conference

Ivanka Trump joined her father, President Donald Trump, and Agricultural Secretary Sonny Purdue at the White House today to announce newly expedited funds from the USDA for American farmers.

Following the launch of the $3 billion Farmers to Families Food Box Program last week, the UDSA is dispatching $16 billion in funds to go towards direct relief payments for agricultural workers across the country.

For the announcement in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Ivanka stood behind displays of produce in a white cap-sleeve dress with black linear tailoring across the front and cinched together with a black belt. She topped off the look with a ruched ornamental neck scarf.

Ivanka Trump and President Donald Trump at the White House, May 19. CREDIT: Evan Vucci/AP/Shutterstock

(L-R): Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue, President Donald Trump and Ivanka Trump at the White House, May 19. CREDIT: Evan Vucci/AP/Shutterstock

A closer view of Ivanka Trump’s heels. CREDIT: Evan Vucci/AP/Shutterstock

She matched the darker accents of her dress to her black pointed-toe pumps with a flattened vamp and a tall heel. The advisor to the president oftentimes favors pumps from brands like Gianvito Rossi, Jimmy Choo and Burberry, teamed with designs from the likes of Brandon Maxwell and Altuzarra. She also has stepped out in more affordable picks from Rothy’s flats and Gola for J.Crew sneakers.

Last night, the former shoe designer attended a roundtable with restaurant execs and industry leaders at the White House in a sleeveless white dress topped off with an ornate blue brooch and matching earrings.

Ivanka Trump at State Dining Room in the White House, May 18. CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

The first daughter helped launch of the $3 billion Farmers to Families Food Box Program last week at Coastal Sunbelt Produce, a foodservice distributor in Laurel, Md.

Trump arrived at the location wearing a black jumpsuit with a zipped front and belted waist from Kenneth Cole. The now sold-out design once retailed for $129 before being set on sale for $90 at KennethCole.com. She later added a face mask to her ensemble as she entered the center. She topped the look off with tuxedo-style black and white cap-toe ballet flats, finished with a round toe, tied bow and short stacked heel. The tweed style comes from Chanel and retails for $750 on the brand’s website.

Ivanka Trump arrives at Coastal Sunbelt Produce, in Laurel, Md., May 15. CREDIT: Andrew Harnik/AP/Shutterstock

Click through the gallery to see how Ivanka Trump’s style has evolved from 1997 through today.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.