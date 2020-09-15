Ivanka Trump Demonstrates How to Style Sandals for Fall in a Boyfriend Shirt & Floral Skirt

Ivanka Trump visited North Carolina this week as part of campaigning events for her father, President Donald Trump.

The first daughter took the stage at an event in the southern state yesterday alongside Hogan Gidley, deputy assistant to the president and principal deputy press secretary. For the occasion, Ivanka opted for a twist on fall fashion, tucking a boyfriend-style button-down shirt into a floral midi skirt.

On her feet, the advisor to the president opted for an unexpected pair of white sandals for fall.

The heeled pair came set with all-white uppers, a stiletto finish and a securing ankle strap with a rounded buckle. The style bears resemblance to Gianvito Rossi’s classic Portofino silhouette, a lifted style measuring almost 5-inches in height. Similar colorways of the designer sandals retail for $815 at Farfetch.com.

Gianvito Rossi Portofino sandals. CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

When it comes to shoes, the former footwear head oftentimes favors pumps from brands like Gianvito Rossi of course along with Jimmy Choo and Burberry; she teams the heels to designs from the likes of Brandon Maxwell and Altuzarra. She also has stepped out in more affordable picks from Rothy’s flats and Gola for J.Crew sneakers. When it comes to fashion and apparel, Ivanka typically favors major labels like Chanel, Dolce & Gabbana and Oscar de la Renta. She includes a few more wallet-friend picks in her rotation such as Kenneth Cole and Tommy Hilfiger x Zendaya, too.

