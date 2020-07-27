Ivanka Trump Pairs Practical Mary Jane Flats With Her Cherry Red Pantsuit in Minnesota

Ivanka Trump brought bold color with her to Minnesota today.

The senior White House advisor arrived in Duluth, Minn. to visit the oldest canvas and leather pack manufacturer in the United States, Duluth Pack. For her visit, Trump suited up in a cherry red Sandro pantsuit, which she’s had in her closet since at least 2018. The suit, which is no longer available to purchase, features a double-breasted jacket and cropped, flared trousers.

Rather than go with her typical pumps, Trump opted for flat footwear, selecting all-black Mary Janes. Her pair boasted a pointed toe, with a narrow strap and a patent leather finish.

“Today we visited the oldest canvas and leather pack manufacturer in the U.S., founded in 1882 in Duluth, MN. For 138 years, @duluthpack’s Made in America products have stood the test of time,” Trump wrote on Instagram. “Proud to announce their commitment to expanding their training + education opportunities through our #PledgetoAmericasWorkers! These commitments large or small are more important now than ever!”

While the “Women Who Work” author selected Mary Janes for her visit to Duluth Pack, she swapped her flats for black wedge sandals later in the day as she cut the ribbon at the grand opening of the first Missing and Murdered Native American Cold Case Office.

Ivanka Trump wearing a Sandro suit and wedge sandals. CREDIT: Richard Tsong-Taatarii/AP

A closer look at Ivanka Trump’s wedge sandals. CREDIT: Richard Tsong-Taatarii/AP

While she is on the road in Minnesota today, Trump was photographed returning to Washington, D.C. after a weekend away. For her flight, the first daughter looked stylish in a poppy-print midi dress from Altuzarra. She teamed the dress with sky-high sandals, selecting Gianvito Rossi’s Portofino. Her dress is currently available on Matchesfashion.com for $478 (70% off), albeit in very limited sizes. The shoes can be purchased on Fwrd.com for $815.

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner return to the White House, July 26. CREDIT: Shawn Thew/MEGA When it comes to her typical style, Trump tends to opt for designer duds from the likes of Brandon Maxwell, Carolina Herrera, Dolce & Gabbana and Max Mara. To go with her tailored dresses and coats, the University of Pennsylvania grad is a big fan of pointed-toe pumps from the likes of Jimmy Choo, Manolo Blahnik and Burberry.

