Ivanka Trump Does Classic Style in a Red Coat, Sheer Black Stockings & Her Signature Stilettos

Ivanka Trump wore a stylish ensemble with classic-chic vibes at the White House today.

The senior White House advisor popped in a bold red peacoat from Carolina Herrera. The coat has an A-line silhouette, with a button front and long sleeves. The made-in-U.S.A. piece is available to shop on Neimanmarcus.com for $2,790. To brave the Washington, D.C. cold, the first daughter layered a pair of sheer black stockings.

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kusher on the White House lawn, Jan. 29. CREDIT: Oliver Contreras/Shutterstock

A close-up look at Ivanka Trump’s classic black pumps. CREDIT: Oliver Contreras/Shutterstock

On her feet, Trump wore a pair of black pumps with a pointed toe and stiletto heel that looked add around 4.5 or 5 inches of height. The pumps appeared to be fabricated in patent leather.

Trump completed her look with a pair of dark oversize sunglasses. She was accompanied by husband Jared Kushner, who wore a navy overcoat and trousers with black lace-up shoes.

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kusher on the White House lawn, Jan. 29. CREDIT: Oliver Contreras/Shutterstock

When it comes to her typical shoe style, Trump can often be found in pointed power pumps, with favorite labels including Burberry, Gianvito Rossi and Jimmy Choo. In terms of apparel, she often chooses pieces from high-end designers such as Max Mara, Dolce & Gabbana and Oscar de la Renta.

Until 2018, the University of Pennsylvania alum ran her own clothing, shoe and accessory brand. While Ivanka Trump Collection is no longer putting out new styles, the president’s daughter still often wears styles from the label.

Click through the gallery to see more of Ivanka Trump’s shoe style.

Want more?

Ivanka Trump Takes Davos in Head-to-Heel Black With an Eye-Catching Gold Pop

Ivanka Trump Does Power Dressing in a Tommy x Zendaya Suit & Stilettos in Atlanta

Ivanka Trump Does Power Dressing in Shades of Blue at Davos