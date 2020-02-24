Ivanka Trump Recycles Arty Splatter Dress in India With Pumps That Pop

Ivanka Trump went for a colorful look as she arrived in India today for President Donald Trump’s two-day state visit.

The first daughter looked chic in a floral splatter print dress from Proenza Schouler, which put an arty spin on the no-fail floral look. The dress was made of a baby blue viscose georgette, with a hanging tie detail, rounded sleeves and floral graphics in an abstract pattern. Initially priced at $1,690, the dress is now marked down on Farfetch.com to $1,014 (40% off).

Jared Kusher and Ivanka Trump arrive in India on Feb. 24. CREDIT: MEGA

For footwear, the senior White House advisor went with a pair of bold red pumps. The shoes appeared to be fabricated from suede; they boasted a pointed toe and a slim stiletto heel.

Trump showed off her ensemble in an Instagram gallery, which she captioned: “The grandeur and beauty of the Taj Mahal is awe inspiring!”

While the mom of three has plenty of clothing in her wardrobe — favorite brands include Carolina Herrera, Dolce & Gabbana and Max Mara — she also isn’t above a rewear. Trump first sported the Proenza Schouler dress in September 2019, for a visit to Purmamarca, Argentina during a tour of South America. On that occasion, she teamed the statement-making dress with a pair of pointed-toe baby blue pumps that appeared to be fabricated from suede.

Ivanka Trump wears Proenza Schouler with blue pumps in Argentina, Sept. 5, 2019. CREDIT: Gustavo Garello/Shutterstock

