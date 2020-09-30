Ivanka Trump Gives Her Twist on a Pant Suit at the First Presidential Debate

Ivanka Trump joined her half-sister Tiffany Trump as well as her sister-in-law, Lara Trump, for the first presidential debate last night in Cleveland, Ohio, as President Donald Trump conversed with Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

Also joined by Kimberly Guilfoyle, the group all showed off their own unique style preferences for the event. Ivanka herself went for a layered all-white look with a matching Gabriela Hearst tie-waist jacket and tailored pants; similar jackets once sold fo $3,100 but can be found on sale for $1,240 at Matches.com.

While Tiffany opted for a navy pleated-front dress with three-quarter sleeves, Lara decided on a black shift dress for her look of the evening and Guilfoyle had on matching white pants and peplum shirt combination.

(L-) Kimberly Guilfoyle, Ivanka Trump, Lara Trump and Tiffany Trump at the first 2020 Presidential Debate in Cleveland, Sept. 29. CREDIT: AP

(L-R) Lara Trump, Kimberly Guilfoyle and Tiffany Trump at the first 2020 Presidential Debate in Cleveland, Sept. 29. CREDIT: AP

Before the debate kicked off, Ivanka took to social media to preview the group’s outfits along with sending her well wishes to her father as the advisor to the president joined him on the Air Force One flight from Washington D.C. to Ohio.

The group was also joined by first lady Melania Trump who wore a pinstripe suit from Dolce & Gabbana with her go-to Manolo Blahnik pumps for the debate.

Though her shoes could not be seen in the snap, the former footwear brand head oftentimes favors pumps and sandals from brands like Gianvito Rossi along with Jimmy Choo and Burberry; she teams the heels to designs from the likes of Brandon Maxwell, Proenza Schouler and Altuzarra. She also has stepped out in more affordable picks from Rothy’s flats and Gola for J.Crew sneakers. When it comes to fashion and apparel, Ivanka typically favors major labels like Chanel, Dolce & Gabbana and Oscar de la Renta but she also includes a few more wallet-friend picks in her rotation such as Kenneth Cole and Tommy Hilfiger x Zendaya, too.

Click through the gallery to see a few more top style moments from Ivanka and Melania Trump.