Ivanka Trump Accents a Pink Power Suit With a Burgundy Sash & Nude Pumps for White House Announcement

Ivanka Trump wore a pink pipelined maroon power suit with a burgundy sash and nude pumps in an Instagram post today announcing that the Women’s Global Development and Prosperity Initiative will be doubling their investment.

Ivanka’s nude pointed-toe heels accented her wide-legged pink pantsuit nicely. The first daughter could be seen leaving her Washington, D.C., home carrying a white clutch and wearing a white mask with a red floral pattern.

The initiative’s goal is to raise $6 billion in capital investments for women-owned, women-led, and women-supporting projects globally.

“Today, I’m proud to announce that W-GDP’s 2X initiative will double our investment to $6 Billion in capital to support women-owned businesses,” she captioned the post. “This investment is more relevant than ever, as #COVID19 presents new challenges for women entrepreneurs and compounds existing ones. #WGDP”

Just this past Monday, the daughter of President Trump could be seen at the White House for a signing ceremony regarding “The Great American Outdoors Act.” At the event, she wore a floral midi-length dress with long, ruffled sleeves from Andrew Gn’s pre-fall ’18 collection. The former footwear designer paired the dress with towering stiletto metallic sandals.

Previously, Ivanka has worn a lot of pink suits and red seems to be her optimal accent color. She often favors pumps from brands such as Gianvito Rossi, Jimmy Choo and Burberry, although she’s been seen in more affordable picks from Rothy’s flats and Gola for J.Crew sneakers.

When it comes to fashion and apparel, Ivanka typically favors major labels like Brandon Maxwell, Chanel, Dolce & Gabbana and Oscar de la Renta. She includes a few more wallet-friend picks in her rotation such as Kenneth Cole and Tommy Hilfiger x Zendaya, too.

