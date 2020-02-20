Ivanka Trump Celebrates Her Mom’s Birthday With a Throwback Including Retro Shoes

Today marks Ivana Trump’s 71st birthday, mother of Donald Trump Jr. as well as siblings Ivanka and Eric.

To celebrate her mom’s birthday, Ivanka shared a series of throwback photos including one of the duo skiing together in snow-ready ensembles and ski boots, in addition to the second picture of Ivana on the slopes in a stylish metallic set. The third image from the post shows a young Ivanka kissing her mom’s nose, taking off her retro purple Mary Janes before standing up on the extravagant bed; in the shot, Ivana sports a monochrome white outfit complete with a tie-neck blouse and cropped pants. On her feet, she matched it with almond-toe, round-vamp pumps with a mid-height heel as she smiles up at her daughter.

Ivanka captioned the post: “Happy birthday Mama!”

The style worn by Ivana in the last picture is reminiscent of pairs that Ivanka now wears at 38-years-old; while she sometimes chooses flats and sneakers over stilettos, the advisor to the president more often favors pumps with almond or pointed toes and a lifted heel. Her favorite power pumps come from brands like Manolo Blahnik, Jimmy Choo and Gianvito Rossi and can be spotted still wearing styles from her namesake line that sold apparel, footwear and accessories until July 2018.

Ivanka also enjoys a monochromatic ensemble just like her mother, demonstrating that the streamlining styling hack transcends generations and decades.

Ivanka Trump wears head-to-toe white with nude pumps in Rabat, Morocco Nov. 8. CREDIT: Jacquelyn Martin/Shutterstock

Ivanka Trump wearing a white belted Oscar de la Renta dress and Manolo Blahnik BB pumps in June 2019. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Ivana Trump married Donald Trump in April of 1977 before giving birth to their three children; the couple divorced in the early 1990s. Donald Trump then married Marla Maples in 1993, the mother of Tiffany Trump, 26, before the couple filed for divorce in 1999. He married Melania Knauss — now Melania Trump — in 2005 and together they have one son, Barron Trump, 13.

(L-R) Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner, Ivana Trump and guests at Ivanka Trump’s fall ’12 show at Lord & Taylor, March 28, 2012. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Click through the gallery to see Ivanka Trump’s top modern-day shoe style.

Want more?

Ivanka Trump Wears a Cotton Candy-Colored Cape Dress + Metallic Heels in Dubai