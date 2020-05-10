Ivanka Trump and Mom Ivana Twin in Sparkly Sandals + Bold Minidresses at Studio 54 in Mother’s Day Throwback

Ivanka Trump is celebrating Mother’s Day with a throwback post.

The first daughter today shared a series of images of herself and mother Ivana. The lead image showed the duo together at Studio 54 for its 25th anniversary party in 2002.

For the event, Ivanka sported an asymmetrical red, pink and brown dress with long sleeves. Her shoes were pale yellow sandals with glittery accents. Meanwhile, Ivana sported a flapper-style minidress with silver fringe throughout and a high neckline. The former model completed her look with sparkling black criss-cross sandals that showed off her red pedicure.

Ivanka (L) and Ivana Trump at Studio 54’s 25th anniversary in 2002. CREDIT: Joseph Marzullo/Rex Shutterstock

“Happy Mother’s Day to all the Superwomen out there ❤️👑🙌❤️, especially those who may not be able to receive a warm embrace from their children today. Thank you for giving us life and love! Mom, showering you with gratitude and virtual kisses, today and always! ❤️,” Ivanka captioned her post.

Related A Look Back at Melania & Ivanka Trump's Glamorous Met Gala Style Ivanka Trump Gives Officewear a Modern Twist in Her Blush Jumpsuit & PVC Pumps Ivanka Trump Wears Leggings + Hiking Boots in Throwback Photo for Earth Day

While Ivanka is today mostly involved in the world of politics, the mom of three has a long history of working in fashion. In the ’90s, Ivanka walked the runway for labels such as Jill Stuart, Betsey Johnson and Enrico Coveri. More recently, Ivanka had her own namesake brand of clothing, footwear and accessories — Ivanka Trump Collection — which she shuttered in 2018 after 11 years. Ivanka shut down her label in order to prioritize her career in politics. These days, the University of Pennsylvania alum is a big fan of footwear from the likes of Burberry, Gianvito Rossi and Manolo Blahnik.

Get a shoe look similar to Ivanka’s circa 2002 with one of the pairs below.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Jeffrey Campbell Women’s Kacey Mules, $88.

CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

To Buy: Steve Madden Oceana Sandal, $101.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks

To Buy: Schutz Altina Metallic Lizard-Embossed Leather Sandals, $165.

Click through the gallery to see how Ivanka Trump’s style has evolved from the ’90s to today.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.