Ivanka Trump Does Power Dressing in Shades of Blue at Davos

Ivanka Trump teamed a power suit with power pumps today as she delivered an address at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

The senior White House advisor wore shades of blue, choosing an ensemble from one of her favorite labels, Max Mara. She sported a cashmere peak-lapel blazer with silver-tone buttons ($1,940 on Nordstrom.com) over a pussy-bow, polka-dot blouse ($765 on Saksfifthavenue.com). On the bottom, she wore straight-leg trousers to match her suit jacket.

Ivanka Trump delivers an address at Davos wearing a Max Mara pantsuit. CREDIT: Shutterstock

While walking around Davos, the University of Pennsylvania alum layered a cream-colored, midi-length coat over her suit to stay warm.

Ivanka Trump out and about in Davos, Switzerland on Jan. 22. CREDIT: Shutterstock

To complete her look, Trump selected navy pumps with a pointed toe, slim stiletto heel and low-cut vamp and topline. The shoes appeared to be her own label’s Carra pumps, which are no longer available for purchase but previously retailed for $135.

A close-up look at Ivanka Trump’s blue pumps. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Trump ran her eponymous shoe, clothing and accessories label until 2018, when she shuttered the brand to focus solely on public policy. While Ivanka Trump Collection is no longer putting out new styles, the president’s daughter still often wears styles from the label.

If she’s not in her own brand’s footwear, Trump often reaches for high heels from the likes of Manolo Blahnik, Burberry and Jimmy Choo. When she’s not in heels, the “Women Who Work” author is a big fan of Rothy’s sustainable flats.

