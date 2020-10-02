×
Ivanka Trump Supports Small Businesses in Ballerina Flats That Flatter Your Feet

By Charlie Carballo
Before news that President Donald Trump and first lady Melania announced they tested positive for COVID-19, Ivanka Trump was supporting her father’s campaign for another term in the Oval Office. The advisor to the president was in North Carolina yesterday visiting small businesses while in smart business-casual attire herself.

Ivanka Trump (L) wears Christian Louboutin’s Galativi flats.
CREDIT: Mega
Detail of Ivanka Trump’s Christian Louboutin’s Galativi flats.
CREDIT: Mega
“Visited 3 small businesses run by Holy Angels, a non-profit that supports + provides job opportunities for those differently abled,” she explained on Instagram.

Ivanka had on a white button down top with a sweater tied around her shoulders. She teamed the look with black trousers, a Chanel tote and a pair of Christian Louboutin’s Galativi flats. The ballerinas feature a pointy toe, suede upper and mesh topline that flatters the arches of your feet. Done in a neutral color, the shoes retail for $695 on Ssense.com. They’re also available in black on Nordstrom.com. Both retailers offer free shipping and returns.

One day earlier on her campaign tour, she made a stop in Orlando, Fla., Ivanka made the occasion for nude shoe tones again, but opted for heels. The former entrepreneur wore a peek-a-boo cutout baby blue dress with a midi hemline. On her feet, had on suede pumps with a point profile set on a 4-inch stiletto heel.

While Ivanka’s out on the campaign trail, her father and Melania are in quarantine. In a tweet Thursday, the president wrote: “Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!”

