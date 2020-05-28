Ivanka Trump Pops in a Bright Floral Dress + Classic Nude Pumps for SpaceX Tour

Ivanka Trump arrived back in Maryland yesterday after venturing down to Florida with her family for NASA’s Kennedy Space Center’s SpaceX Mission 2 launch.

Touching down at Andrews Air Force Base, the advisor to the president stepped off the plane in a chic spring number courtesy of Lela Rose. The button-front midi dress includes a high slit and a can’t-miss yellow rose painted across the front from the brand’s spring ’20 collection. The piece retailed originally for $1,790 but Moda Operandi is offering it on sale for $1,074.

Ivanka continued the airy feel of her ensemble with a matching off-white handbag and a bright yellow protective face mask.

Ivanka Trump arrives back at Andrews Air Force Base, Md. after leaving NASA’s Kennedy Space Center to watch the SpaceX Mission 2 launch on May 27, 2020. CREDIT: Evan Vucci/AP/Shutterstock

A closer view of Ivanka Trump’s nude pumps. CREDIT: Evan Vucci/AP/Shutterstock

She capped off the look with a set of classic pointed-toe pumps coated in a nude suede finish with a teetering heel. The former shoe brand entrepreneur oftentimes favors pumps from brands like Gianvito Rossi, Jimmy Choo and Burberry, teamed with designs from the likes of Brandon Maxwell and Altuzarra. She also has stepped out in more affordable picks from Rothy’s flats and Gola for J.Crew sneakers.

Ivanka was joined by her husband Jared Kushner and eldest son Joseph Kushner, 6, as they arrived back home. Jared continued his streak of sleek suits in a navy number with a face mask and black leather dress shoes to match as Joseph rolled up his sleeves in a blue button-down, khaki shorts and smooth loafers; he too was wearing a face mask for safety.

(L-R) Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump and Joseph Kushner arrive back at Andrews Air Force Base, Md. CREDIT: Evan Vucci/AP/Shutterstock

(L-R) Joseph Kushner, Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump arrive back at Andrews Air Force Base, Md. CREDIT: Evan Vucci/AP/Shutterstock

At the launch, Ivanka Trump and her family joined her father Donald Trump and his wife Melania along with Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen to tour the SpaceX Demonstration Mission 2 Launch.

Melania ventured out in a dark blue midi dress finished with a textured white pattern and scalloped trim. She accompanied the ensemble with her beloved white hue Manolo Blahnik BB pumps.

Melania Trump, wearing Manolo Blahnik’s BB pumps, departs the White House to NASA’s Kennedy Space Center to watch the SpaceX Mission 2 launch on May 27, 2020. CREDIT: Evan Vucci/Rex Shutterstock

