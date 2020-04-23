Re-route my subscription: Click here

Ivanka Trump Wears Leggings + Hiking Boots in Throwback Photo for Earth Day

By Ella Chochrek
Ivanka Trump threw it back to October for Earth Day.

Taking to Instagram yesterday, the senior White House adviser shared a photo alongside husband Jared Kushner, from a trip the pair took to the Smoky Mountains in October.

For the outdoor outing, Trump wore a black zip-up hoodie with cropped black leggings. To complete the look, the “Women Who Who Author” chose functional hiking boots in shades of gray, with blue laces providing a pop of color.

Meanwhile, Kushner sported a black hoodie with gray pants, which appeared to be water-resistant, and black hiker boots with two-tone laces. The Harvard University alum accessorized with a black baseball cap.

“Thankful for all that Mother Earth 🌎 has provided us,” Trump captioned her image. “Tomorrow will be better and brighter than today as we emerge from this pandemic with more awareness and gratitude in our hearts for life’s simple, yet extraordinary, pleasures.”

Within 13 hours of posting, Trump’s photo had received about 210,000 likes, along with more than 2,400 comments.

For work, the first daughter unsurprisingly opts for a more dressed-up aesthetic, choosing designer wares from the likes of Max Mara, Dolce & Gabbana and Prada. With respect to shoes, she favors soaring heels from brands such as Jimmy Choo, Burberry and Gianvito Rossi.

Nonetheless, some Trump fans may find the hiker boot silhouette to be familiar. In August, the University of Pennsylvania grad posed with Kushner during a weekend camping trip while clad in the same boots. On that occasion, she teamed them with a long-sleeve blue top and high-waisted gray pants.

S‘more than a feeling 🔥🏕😉

Click through the gallery to see more of Ivanka Trump’s best shoe style.

