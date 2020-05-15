Re-route my subscription: Click here

Ivanka Trump Goes High-Low In a Kenneth Cole Jumpsuit + Chanel Flats

By Claudia Miller
Claudia Miller

Claudia Miller

More Stories By Claudia

View All
Virus Outbreak Maryland, Laurel, United States – 15 May 2020
Ivanka Trump’s Style Through the Years
Ivanka Trump’s Style Through the Years
Ivanka Trump’s Style Through the Years
Ivanka Trump’s Style Through the Years
View Gallery 63 Images

Ivanka Trump made a special appearance today as she visited a local produce warehouse.

The first daughter arrived at Coastal Sunbelt Produce, a foodservice distributor in Laurel, Md., earlier this morning to highlight the Farmers to Families Food Box Program, a new part of the Department of Agriculture’s $19 billion coronavirus aid program for farmers and ranchers.

Trump arrived at the location wearing a black jumpsuit with a zipped front and belted waist from Kenneth Cole. The now sold-out design once retailed for $129 before being set on sale for $90 at KennethCole.com. She later added a face mask to her ensemble as she entered the center.

Related

Kenneth Cole Launches Initiative to Fight Mental Health Stigma With Help from Kendall Jenner

Kenneth Cole Is Selling Face Masks Online Right Now, Sales to Support Coronavirus Efforts

Ivanka Trump and Mom Ivana Twin in Sparkly Sandals + Bold Minidresses at Studio 54 in Mother's Day Throwback

ivanka trump, Coastal Sunbelt Produce, laurel, jumpsuit, mask, flats
Ivanka Trump speaks at Coastal Sunbelt Produce, in Laurel, Md., May 15.
CREDIT: Andrew Harnik/AP/Shutterstock
ivanka trump, Coastal Sunbelt Produce, laurel, jumpsuit, mask, flats
Ivanka Trump arrives at Coastal Sunbelt Produce, in Laurel, Md., May 15.
CREDIT: Andrew Harnik/AP/Shutterstock
ivanka trump, Coastal Sunbelt Produce, laurel, jumpsuit, mask, flats
A closer look at Ivanka Trump’s black and white ballet flats.
CREDIT: Andrew Harnik/AP/Shutterstock

She topped the look off with tuxedo-style black and white cap-toe ballet flats, finished with a round toe, tied bow and short stacked heel. The tweed style comes from Chanel and retails for $750 on the brand’s website.

The advisor to the president’s appearance brought attention to the Farmers to Families Food Box Program, which sets up the federal government to purchase meat, produce and dairy products from local farmers and ranchers to then provide it to distribution centers. Those centers will then assemble and deliver food packages to food banks as well as community-based organizations and nonprofits.

In addition to her stylish Chanel flats, Trump’s shoe style oftentimes includes pairs from brands like Gianvito Rossi, Jimmy Choo and Burberry, teamed with designs from the likes of Brandon Maxwell and Altuzarra. She also has stepped out in more affordable picks from Rothy’s flats and Gola for J.Crew sneakers.

Click through the gallery to find more of Ivanka Trump’s most stylish footwear moments.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad