Ivanka Trump Goes High-Low In a Kenneth Cole Jumpsuit + Chanel Flats

Ivanka Trump made a special appearance today as she visited a local produce warehouse.

The first daughter arrived at Coastal Sunbelt Produce, a foodservice distributor in Laurel, Md., earlier this morning to highlight the Farmers to Families Food Box Program, a new part of the Department of Agriculture’s $19 billion coronavirus aid program for farmers and ranchers.

Trump arrived at the location wearing a black jumpsuit with a zipped front and belted waist from Kenneth Cole. The now sold-out design once retailed for $129 before being set on sale for $90 at KennethCole.com. She later added a face mask to her ensemble as she entered the center.

Ivanka Trump speaks at Coastal Sunbelt Produce, in Laurel, Md., May 15. CREDIT: Andrew Harnik/AP/Shutterstock

Ivanka Trump arrives at Coastal Sunbelt Produce, in Laurel, Md., May 15. CREDIT: Andrew Harnik/AP/Shutterstock

A closer look at Ivanka Trump’s black and white ballet flats. CREDIT: Andrew Harnik/AP/Shutterstock

She topped the look off with tuxedo-style black and white cap-toe ballet flats, finished with a round toe, tied bow and short stacked heel. The tweed style comes from Chanel and retails for $750 on the brand’s website.

The advisor to the president’s appearance brought attention to the Farmers to Families Food Box Program, which sets up the federal government to purchase meat, produce and dairy products from local farmers and ranchers to then provide it to distribution centers. Those centers will then assemble and deliver food packages to food banks as well as community-based organizations and nonprofits.

In addition to her stylish Chanel flats, Trump’s shoe style oftentimes includes pairs from brands like Gianvito Rossi, Jimmy Choo and Burberry, teamed with designs from the likes of Brandon Maxwell and Altuzarra. She also has stepped out in more affordable picks from Rothy’s flats and Gola for J.Crew sneakers.

