Ivanka Trump Breaks Out Her Best Fall Layers in Suede Pumps With Jared Kushner & Their Kids

Ivanka Trump was joined by a few special guests on the latest stop of her nationwide campaign tour.

The advisor to the president’s husband Jared Kushner along with their daughter Arabella, 9, and son Joseph, 6, accompanied Ivanka as she made her way to Moon Township, Pa. for a rally; the couple’s youngest son Theodore, 4, was not present for the event.

For the occasion, Ivanka broke out her best fall layers in a red dress tucked under a double-breasted taupe trench coat. Arabella echoed her mom’s choice in a red dress while her father opted for a Navy coat over a matching suit; Joseph followed in his dad’s footsteps as well with his dark blue jacket and classic khaki pants.

(L-R) Jared Kushner, daughter Arabella, Ivanka Trump and son Joseph leaving the White House, Sept. 22. CREDIT: AP

A closer view of Ivanka Trump’s suede pumps. CREDIT: AP

When it came to footwear, Ivanka herself boosted her look with a set of classic pointed-toe suede pumps. A regular style in the first daughter’s rotation, the pair included a towering stiletto heel and a smooth rounded vamp to tout.

Jared Kusher and Ivanka Trump with two of their kids at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Sept. 22. CREDIT: AP

When it comes to shoes, the former footwear head oftentimes favors pumps and sandals from brands like Gianvito Rossi along with Jimmy Choo and Burberry; she teams the heels to designs from the likes of Brandon Maxwell, Proenza Schouler and Altuzarra. She also has stepped out in more affordable picks from Rothy’s flats and Gola for J.Crew sneakers. When it comes to apparel, Ivanka typically favors major labels like Chanel, Dolce & Gabbana and Oscar de la Renta but she also includes a few more wallet-friend picks in her rotation such as Kenneth Cole and Tommy Hilfiger x Zendaya, too.

