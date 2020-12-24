Ivanka Trump Styles Her Favorite Holiday Dress With Elegant $995 Crystal-Embellished Pumps

To wish the nation a Merry Christmas Eve, Ivanka Trump styled a special occasion-worthy all-black ensemble and styled it with an iconic pair of crystal-embellished heels from one of her favorite luxury footwear designers.

The former lifestyle brand entrepreneur wore a black maxi-length dress with a straight-cut, sleeveless silhouette and cut-out neckline, polished off with a slit hemline on one side. She kept her accessories minimal with one thin bracelet on her wrist. This dress appears to be Trump’s go-to outfit for the holiday season.

She also wore it to celebrate the first night of Hanukkah earlier this month. With this sighting, the daughter and advisor to President Donald Trump revealed the item’s ankle-grazing silhouette – providing us with a full view of her shoes.

Here’s a closer look at the Manolo Blahnik Hangisi pumps. CREDIT: Nordstrom

For footwear, the first daughter finished the look with Manolo Blahnik Hangisi pumps in the black colorway. This timeless heel features a satin upper construction, an almond-shaped toe, and a 3-inch stiletto heel, complete with a square jewel-encrusted buckle on the front. They retail for $995 and are available for purchase on net-a-porter.com.

Trump’s regular luxury footwear selections have been well-documented, and, especially with her formal ensembles, the 39-year-old often gravitates towards sleek pump styles. Some of her favorite brands include Gianvito Rossi, Jimmy Choo, and Burberry. When opting for a more affordable shoe choice, the University of Pennsylvania alumna wears styles from Rothy’s and J. Crew.

Upgrade your black heel collection with these similar pump styles available below.

To Buy: Badgley Mischka Halo Pumps, $151.

To Buy: Naturalizer Natalie Pumps, $46.

To Buy: Aerosoles Deans List Pumps, $42.

