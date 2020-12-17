Ivanka Trump Poses For a Family Holiday Photo in a Black Coat Dress & Slingback Heels

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner celebrated the holiday season with a new holiday photo alongside their three kids, Arabella Kusher, 9, Joseph Kusher, 7, and Theodore Kusher, 4.

For the new image, the family celebrated in honor of the final night of Hanukkah tonight, posing together in their formal attire. While Jared matched his sons in tailored suits and ties with loafers, Arabella wore a green velvet dress with classic Mary Jane flats. Ivanka herself opted for a black coat dress with an asymmetric button closure and a midi-length hem.

“Wishing all who celebrate around the world happiness and peace as they light the final candle of Hanukkah this evening. Keep your ‘light’ shining and be a source of radiance in this world!,” wrote Ivanka in her caption.

As for footwear, Ivanka elevated her dress in black suede slingback pumps with a pointed-toe finish; the design bears resemblance to Gianvito Rossi’s take on a classic slingback that retails for $794 at Bergdorf Goodman.

Over the weekend, Ivanka joined her husband once more for a professional photo moment as the first daughter modeled a gold satin blouse with glittering earrings.

When it comes to shoes, the former footwear head herself oftentimes prefers pumps for her more formal occasions; her go-to picks come from brands like Gianvito Rossi along with Jimmy Choo and Burberry.

Beyond her rain-ready attire, the advisor to the president also has stepped out in more affordable picks from Rothy’s flats and Gola for J.Crew sneakers. When it comes to fashion and apparel, Ivanka Trump herself also typically favors major labels like Chanel, Dolce & Gabbana and Oscar de la Renta; she also teams her go-to heels to designs from the likes of Brandon Maxwell and Altuzarra.

Click through the gallery to discover more of Ivanka Trump’s top footwear looks over the years.