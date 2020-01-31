Sign up for our newsletter today!

Ivanka Trump Wears a White Linen Wrap Dress With Classic Heels at Human Trafficking Summit

By Claudia Miller
Claudia Miller

Claudia Miller

More Stories By Claudia

View All
ivanka-trump-meeting-white-dress
November 2019
November 2019
November 2019
October 2019
View Gallery 26 Images

Ivanka Trump joined President Donald Trump and Vice-President Mike Pence for the Summit on Human Trafficking at the White House today.

The advisor to the president chose a white linen wrap dress with bell sleeves adorned with a gold brooch.

ivanka trump, donald trump, mike pence, white dress, black heels, white house
(L-R): Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump and Mike Pence in the White House.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
ivanka trump, donald trump, mike pence, white dress, black heels, white house
A closer view of Ivanka Trump’s black pumps.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

She topped off the look with a set of black suede pumps with a pointed toe and a block heel.

Ivanka discuseds current actions the administration is taking to combat human trafficking.

ivanka trump, donald trump, mike pence, white dress, black heels, white house
(L-R): Mike Pence, Donald Trump and Ivanka Trump at a press conference at the White House.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

She retweeted a video of herself on Twitter from the Team Trump official account, with the captioned quote: “This Administration has fought and will continue to fight this crime, and ensure that survivors can access the services they need of.”

Related

Ivanka Trump Does Classic Style in a Red Coat, Sheer Black Stockings & Her Signature Stilettos

Burdened by Knockoffs, Shoe Industry Cheers Trump's Crackdown on Counterfeiters

Ivanka Trump Does Power Dressing in Shades of Blue at Davos

On Wednesday, Ivanka’s husband, Jared Kushner, joined her as she stepped out wearing a bold red coat from Carolina Herrera with button-front and waist-to-hem front pleats. A red coat similar to the. piece is available for purchase on Neimanmarcus.com for $2,790. On her feet, she wore a pair of black pumps with a pointed toe and stiletto heel.

ivanka trump, red coat, carolina herrera, sheer tights, stockings, black pumps, stilettos, Senior Advisors to the President, Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump attend a signing ceremony the United States-Mexico-Canada Trade Agreement (USMCA), on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 29 January 2020. The Trump administration says the revised North American Free Trade agreement will create six hundred thousand jobs.US President Donald J. Trump participates in a signing ceremony for the United States-Mexico-Canada Trade Agreement (USMCA), Washington, USA - 30 Jan 2020Senior Advisors to the President, Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump attend a signing ceremony the United States-Mexico-Canada Trade Agreement (USMCA), on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 29 January 2020. The Trump administration says the revised North American Free Trade agreement will create six hundred thousand jobs.US President Donald J. Trump participates in a signing ceremony for the United States-Mexico-Canada Trade Agreement (USMCA), Washington, USA - 30 Jan 2020
Ivanka Trump and Jared Kusher on the White House lawn, Jan. 29.
CREDIT: Oliver Contreras/Shutterstock

When it comes to her shoes of choice, Ivanka favors a pointed power pump, with frequented brands including Burberry, Gianvito Rossi and Jimmy Choo. She also previously has worn flat styles from Rothy’s and more.

Until 2018, the University of Pennsylvania alum ran her own clothing, shoe and accessory brand. While she shut down the Ivanka Trump Collection in July that year, she still wears styles from the line.

Click through the gallery to see more of Ivanka Trump’s shoe styles.

Want more?

Ivanka Trump Does Classic Style in a Red Coat, Sheer Black Stockings & Her Signature Stilettos

Ivanka Trump Does Power Dressing in a Tommy x Zendaya Suit & Stilettos in Atlanta

Ivanka Trump Takes Davos in Head-to-Heel Black With an Eye-Catching Gold Pop

Watch on FN

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad