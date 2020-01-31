Ivanka Trump Wears a White Linen Wrap Dress With Classic Heels at Human Trafficking Summit

Ivanka Trump joined President Donald Trump and Vice-President Mike Pence for the Summit on Human Trafficking at the White House today.

The advisor to the president chose a white linen wrap dress with bell sleeves adorned with a gold brooch.

(L-R): Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump and Mike Pence in the White House. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A closer view of Ivanka Trump’s black pumps. CREDIT: Shutterstock

She topped off the look with a set of black suede pumps with a pointed toe and a block heel.

Ivanka discuseds current actions the administration is taking to combat human trafficking.

(L-R): Mike Pence, Donald Trump and Ivanka Trump at a press conference at the White House. CREDIT: Shutterstock

She retweeted a video of herself on Twitter from the Team Trump official account, with the captioned quote: “This Administration has fought and will continue to fight this crime, and ensure that survivors can access the services they need of.”

On Wednesday, Ivanka’s husband, Jared Kushner, joined her as she stepped out wearing a bold red coat from Carolina Herrera with button-front and waist-to-hem front pleats. A red coat similar to the. piece is available for purchase on Neimanmarcus.com for $2,790. On her feet, she wore a pair of black pumps with a pointed toe and stiletto heel.

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kusher on the White House lawn, Jan. 29. CREDIT: Oliver Contreras/Shutterstock

When it comes to her shoes of choice, Ivanka favors a pointed power pump, with frequented brands including Burberry, Gianvito Rossi and Jimmy Choo. She also previously has worn flat styles from Rothy’s and more.

Until 2018, the University of Pennsylvania alum ran her own clothing, shoe and accessory brand. While she shut down the Ivanka Trump Collection in July that year, she still wears styles from the line.

Click through the gallery to see more of Ivanka Trump’s shoe styles.

