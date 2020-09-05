Ivanka Trump Preps for Fall in a Teal Dress & Autumnal Pumps

Ivanka Trump made her rounds across Pennsylvania today, visiting a local food bank and a historic venue as she spoke with locals in the state.

The advisor to the president took to her Instagram Stories today to give a glimpse into her stops at the Blessings of Hope food bank in Lancaster, Pa., and the Brandywine Manor House in Chester County. For the eventful day, Ivanka opted for a teal midi-length dress with a cinched belt and a chic neck-tie detail.

When it came down to footwear, the first daughter chose a pair of tan suede pumps with a towering stiletto heel and pointed-toe finish.

Ivanka Trump visits Blessings of Hope food bank in Lancaster, Pa., Sept. 4. CREDIT: Courtesy of Ivanka Trump/Instagram

Ivanka Trump speaks at Brandywine Manor House in Chester County, Pa., Sept. 4.

Ivanka Trump speaks at Brandywine Manor House in Chester County, Pa., Sept. 4.

The visits come after Ivanka returned back to Washington D.C. following a trip to Detroit. There, the former shoe designer met with staff at the General Motors headquarters on Wednesday.

For her time spent at the motor vehicle plant, she pulled off one more all-white look before Labor Day rolls around this weekend; the outfit featured a twist on a power suit with a cutoff sleeved vest top and flare-hem trousers in addition to a matching white face mask.

The final detail of the monochromatic ensemble came with her choice of footwear: bright white pointed-toe pumps.

For Ivanka Trump, when it comes to shoes, the former footwear head oftentimes favors pumps from brands like Gianvito Rossi, Jimmy Choo and Burberry, teamed with designs from the likes of Brandon Maxwell and Altuzarra. She also has stepped out in more affordable picks from Rothy’s flats and Gola for J.Crew sneakers. When it comes to fashion and apparel, Ivanka typically favors major labels like Chanel, Dolce & Gabbana and Oscar de la Renta. She includes a few more wallet-friend picks in her rotation such as Kenneth Cole and Tommy Hilfiger x Zendaya, too.

