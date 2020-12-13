Ivanka Trump Wears Gold Satin Dress and Matching Sandals for ‘Saturday Night Lights’ With Husband Jared Kushner 

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, enjoyed a night out together over the weekend.

Ivanka, the daughter of and advisor to President Donald Trump, shared moments from the evening on Instagram Saturday, which show her wearing a gold satin dress with a hem that fell just below her knees. The shiny dress also featured a slimming silhouette and a high cowl neckline.

“Saturday Night Lights,” Ivanka captioned the post, which showed her and husband Kushner embracing each other. She accessorized the look with pearl earrings and her hair styled in an elegant updo.

Ivanka shared a full body shot of her ensemble on her Instagram Story, which showed off her choice of footwear. For the occasion, she opted for a pair of high-heel sandals, which appeared to either be gold velvet or leather, a selection that complimented her sleek dress. The shoes featured a thick strap across her toes and around her ankle.

Kushner opted for a navy blue coat atop a black sweater and black slacks. He finalized the ensemble with black dress shoes.

The couple’s outing comes after the two celebrated Hanukkah with their children, Arabella, 9, Theodore, 4, and Joseph, 7. Ivanka shared a photo of the family posing in front of lit menorahs. “Happy Chanukah from our family to yours! #HappyChanukah,” Ivanka captioned the post.

For the holiday, Ivanka sported a gray suit, which she paired with a polka-dot blouse underneath. Though her shoes were hidden, Ivanka’s footwear closet includes a number of over-the-knee boots and heels. She often sports brands like Jimmy Choo and Burberry.

