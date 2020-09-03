Ivanka Trump Wears an All-White Outfit Before Labor Day at General Motors

Ivanka Trump managed to pull off one last all-white look before Labor Day rolls around as she visited the General Motors headquarters in Detroit this week.

Meeting with employees at the Michigan plant yesterday, the first daughter opted for a head-to-toe white look with a twist on a power suit; the look teamed a cutoff sleeved vest top with flare-hem trousers and a matching white face mask.

The finishing touch for the monochromatic ensemble came with her choice of footwear: bright white pointed-toe pumps.

Ivanka Trump, in white, visits the General Motors headquarters in Detroit, Sept. 2. CREDIT: Courtesy of Ivanka Trump/Instagram

Ivanka Trump, in white, visits the General Motors headquarters in Detroit, Sept. 2. CREDIT: Courtesy of Ivanka Trump/Instagram

As the fashion legend goes, Labor Day marks the end of summer and therefore the end of white ensembles and footwear for the season. The reasoning and theories behind this unwritten rule range amongst sources but whatever the reason may be, the age-old decree always causes a divide in the industry — certain stars follow the precedent to a T while others, like Hailey Baldwin, Rihanna and more, dare to wear all-white looks all year long.

For Ivanka Trump, when it comes to shoes, the former footwear designer oftentimes favors pumps from brands like Gianvito Rossi, Jimmy Choo and Burberry, teamed with designs from the likes of Brandon Maxwell and Altuzarra. She also has stepped out in more affordable picks from Rothy’s flats and Gola for J.Crew sneakers. When it comes to fashion and apparel, Ivanka typically favors major labels like Chanel, Dolce & Gabbana and Oscar de la Renta. She includes a few more wallet-friend picks in her rotation such as Kenneth Cole and Tommy Hilfiger x Zendaya, too.

Watch on FN

Flip through the gallery to discover even more of Ivanka Trump’s best footwear moments throughout the past decades.