Ivanka Trump Breaks Bread in Florida in a Boho-Chic Dress and Her Favorite Towering Sandals

Ivanka Trump visited Florida this week on her campaign tour across the country. The advisor to the president made stops in the Sunshine State yesterday at a local Cuban bakery to learn how to make bread as well as at the Columbia Restaurant, one of the oldest Spanish restaurants in the country.

The first daughter prepped for the sunny weather in the southern state in a blue boho-chic flowing dress, complete with contrast printed sleeves and a silky fabric as she spoke with Pam Bondi, former Florida Attorney General, in Tampa, Fla.

Former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi (L) speaks with Ivanka Trump at the Columbia Restaurant on Sept. 17, in Tampa. CREDIT: AP

For footwear, Ivanka opted for a classic nude iteration of her go-to sandals, wearing the silhouette for the third time in the past week alone. Featuring a coordinating cross-toe strap and ankle wrap design, the sandals cam set atop a 4-inch stiletto heel all coated in a sleek metallic leather material. The pair can be found for $815 at Farfetch.com.

Gianvito Rossi Portofino sandals. CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

When it comes to shoes, the former footwear brand head oftentimes favors pumps and sandals from brands like Gianvito Rossi of course along with Jimmy Choo and Burberry; she teams the heels to designs from the likes of Brandon Maxwell, Proenza Schouler and Altuzarra. She also has stepped out in more affordable picks from Rothy’s flats and Gola for J.Crew sneakers. When it comes to fashion and apparel, Ivanka typically favors major labels like Chanel, Dolce & Gabbana and Oscar de la Renta but she also includes a few more wallet-friend picks in her rotation such as Kenneth Cole and Tommy Hilfiger x Zendaya, too.

