Ivanka Trump Wears Springlike Florals From This Indian Designer to State Dinner

By Ella Chochrek
Ivanka Trump
Ivanka Trump closed out her two-day trip to India at a state dinner hosted by Indian President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan on on Feb. 25.

For the formal occasion, the senior White House advisor sported a dress by Indian fashion designer Rohit Bal. The springlike look featured Bal’s signature floral embroidery, with a bandhgala-style collar and gold detail on the sleeves. The outfit came from the designer’s Guldastah collection, which was unveiled in 2018.

Trump showed off the look on Instagram, writing: “It was an honor to join President Kovind at a beautiful banquet in honor of @POTUS and @FLOTUS’s visit to India. 🇺🇸🇮🇳”

While the first daughter’s footwear was not visible in her Instagram photos, she was clad in a pair of strappy silver sandals set on a slim stiletto heel. Trump wore the same look — including the shoes — as she stepped onto Air Force 1 at the end of the evening.

Ivanka Trump, Rohit Bal outfit, florals, sandals, airplane style, Jared Kushner. Ivanka Trump, the daughter and assistant to President Donald Trump, and her husband White House Senior Adviser Jared Kushner board Air Force One upon departure from at Indian Air Force Palam airport, in New Delhi, IndiaUS Trump, New Delhi, India - 25 Feb 2020
Ivanka Trump boards Air Force 1 on Feb. 25.
CREDIT: Alex Brandon/Shutterstock

Earlier in the day, the “Women Who Work” author wore a white “shalwar kameez,” a traditional South Asian tunic-and-trouser combination. She opted for a monochromatic outfit, completing her look with Manolo Blahnik kitten heels, available from Farfetch.com for about $700, in the same shade of white.

Ivanka Trump, shalwar kameez, manolo blahnik mules, white outfit, celebrity style, (L), the daughter and assistant to President Donald Trump, and White House Senior Adviser Jared Kushner (C) arrive for a meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, 25 February 2020. US President Trump is on a two-day state visit to India, and will visit the three Indian cities of Ahemdabad, Delhi and Agra. Trump is scheduled to have the bilateral talks with top India leadership, and is expected to discuss intellectual property rights, defence deals, nuclear power cooperation.United States President Donald J. Trump visits India, New Delhi - 25 Feb 2020Ivanka Trump (R), the daughter and assistant to President Donald Trump, and White House Senior Adviser Jared Kushner (L) arrive at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, 25 February 2020. US President Trump is on a two-day state visit to India. Trump will visit the three Indian cities of Ahemdabad, Delhi and Agra and is scheduled to have bilateral talks with top India leaders.United States President Donald J. Trump visits India, New Delhi - 25 Feb 2020
Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner in New Delhi, India on Feb. 25.
CREDIT: HARISH TYAGI/Shutterstock

When it comes to her typical shoe style, Trump often can be found in stilettos, with favorite shoe brands including Gianvito Rossi, Jimmy Choo and her now-shuttered namesake label, Ivanka Trump Collection. For apparel, she often chooses designer duds from the likes of Max Mara, Carolina Herrera and Dolce & Gabbana.

