Ivanka Trump Wears Springlike Florals From This Indian Designer to State Dinner

Ivanka Trump closed out her two-day trip to India at a state dinner hosted by Indian President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan on on Feb. 25.

For the formal occasion, the senior White House advisor sported a dress by Indian fashion designer Rohit Bal. The springlike look featured Bal’s signature floral embroidery, with a bandhgala-style collar and gold detail on the sleeves. The outfit came from the designer’s Guldastah collection, which was unveiled in 2018.

Trump showed off the look on Instagram, writing: “It was an honor to join President Kovind at a beautiful banquet in honor of @POTUS and @FLOTUS’s visit to India. 🇺🇸🇮🇳”

While the first daughter’s footwear was not visible in her Instagram photos, she was clad in a pair of strappy silver sandals set on a slim stiletto heel. Trump wore the same look — including the shoes — as she stepped onto Air Force 1 at the end of the evening.

Ivanka Trump boards Air Force 1 on Feb. 25. CREDIT: Alex Brandon/Shutterstock

Earlier in the day, the “Women Who Work” author wore a white “shalwar kameez,” a traditional South Asian tunic-and-trouser combination. She opted for a monochromatic outfit, completing her look with Manolo Blahnik kitten heels, available from Farfetch.com for about $700, in the same shade of white.

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner in New Delhi, India on Feb. 25. CREDIT: HARISH TYAGI/Shutterstock

When it comes to her typical shoe style, Trump often can be found in stilettos, with favorite shoe brands including Gianvito Rossi, Jimmy Choo and her now-shuttered namesake label, Ivanka Trump Collection. For apparel, she often chooses designer duds from the likes of Max Mara, Carolina Herrera and Dolce & Gabbana.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

