Ivanka Trumps Checks Produce in a Navy Dress & Suede Pumps at the Farmer’s Market

Ivanka Trump visited the North Carolina State Farmer’s Market yesterday to discuss the administration’s Farmers to Families program.

She sampled local produce and checked out the products available as she walked through the open-air market in a navy midi dress complete with baby blue-trimmed sleeves and a contrasting brown leather belt.

Ivanka Trump visits a local farmer’s market in North Carolina, Sept. 10. CREDIT: AP

A closer look at Ivanka Trump’s suede pumps. CREDIT: AP

On her feet, the first daughter decided on a pair of classic pointed-toe pumps in a brown suede shade. The pair included a low-cutting rounded vamp with a mid-height covered stiletto heel. Classic pumps are one of Ivanka’s most beloved footwear silhouettes and a style that she owns in a mix of materials, shades and heights from top designers like Louboutin and more.

More moments from Ivanka’s visit to the southern farmer’s market could be seen on the advisor to the president’s Instagram post, writing in the caption: “At the North Carolina State Farmer’s Market to discuss innovative ways this Administration is getting nutritious, locally grown produce into the hands of families in need.”



Watch on FN

When it comes to shoes, the former footwear head oftentimes favors pumps from brands like Gianvito Rossi, Jimmy Choo and Burberry, teamed with designs from the likes of Brandon Maxwell and Altuzarra. She also has stepped out in more affordable picks from Rothy’s flats and Gola for J.Crew sneakers. When it comes to fashion and apparel, Ivanka typically favors major labels like Chanel, Dolce & Gabbana and Oscar de la Renta. She includes a few more wallet-friend picks in her rotation such as Kenneth Cole and Tommy Hilfiger x Zendaya, too.

For more of Ivanka Trump’s most stylish footwear moments over the past few decades, click through the gallery now.