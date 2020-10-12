Ivanka Trump Cinches a Striped Midi Dress With the Chunkiest Belt & Suede Heels

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Ivanka Trump got back on the campaign trail for her father, President Donald Trump, this weekend with a visit to Phoenix.

The advisor to the president made her way across Arizona throughout the day, stopped at a local antiques shop and meeting with constituents before sitting down for a guided discussion. For the occasion, the first daughter opted for a fall-ready black and white stripe midi dress, cinched together with a chunky matching belt.

Ivanka Trump (R) waves to people as she tours American Way Antiques Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Chandler, Ariz. CREDIT: AP

As for footwear, Ivanka opted for her go-to heeled style of suede pumps. Coming in an all-black colorway, the pointed-toe heels resemble Gianvito Rossi pairs, a go-to silhouette for Ivanka.

When it comes to shoes, the former footwear brand head oftentimes favors pumps and sandals from brands like Gianvito Rossi of course along with Jimmy Choo and Burberry; she teams the heels to designs from the likes of Brandon Maxwell, Proenza Schouler and Altuzarra. She also has stepped out in more affordable picks from Rothy’s flats and Gola for J.Crew sneakers. When it comes to fashion and apparel, Ivanka typically favors major labels like Chanel, Dolce & Gabbana and Oscar de la Renta but she also includes a few more wallet-friend picks in her rotation such as Kenneth Cole and Tommy Hilfiger x Zendaya, too.

For fall, suede pumps like Ivanka Trump’s are a perfect way to elevate any ensemble. Try out the style for yourself with these next pairs in your cart.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Sam Edelman Hazel Pumps, $121 (was $130).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks

To Buy: Schutz Analira Pumps, $98.

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

To Buy: Mix No. 6 Danyah Pumps, $30 (was $40).

