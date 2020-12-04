Ivanka Trump Recycles a Tie-Neck Dress & Slouchy Knee-High Boots for a White House Visit

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Ivanka Trump joined her father, President Donald Trump, at the White House as he signed the signing the Technology Modernization Centers of Excellence Program Act into law yesterday.

The first daughter stood alongside the president and members of Congress in the Oval Office on Thursday, modeling a green high-neck dress for the event; Ivanka recycled the design from an event she attended in Pennsylvania in September.

“Today, President Trump took sweeping action to modernize our federal government and make it more innovative, responsive and effective for the American people by signing The Technology Modernization Centers of Excellence Program Act into law,” wrote Ivanka in the caption yesterday.

As for footwear, the advisor to the president styled her teal number for colder weather in a set of knee-high leather boots. The tan slouchy pair bears resemblance to boots she previously modeled from one of her go-to brands, Gianvito Rossi. Set atop a block heel, the pair originally retailed for $1,695 but can be found on sale now for $1,017 at Saks Fifth Avenue.

In September, when Ivanka first debuted her tie-neck dress, the first daughter styled the dress for warmer weather in tan suede pumps with a towering stiletto heel and pointed-toe finish. The silhouette once more drew similarities to a Gianvito Rossi signature design; the classic pumps are available at Net-a-Porter with a $695 asking price.

The former footwear head herself oftentimes prefers pumps from brands like Gianvito Rossi, of course, along with Jimmy Choo and Burberry. The advisor to the president also has stepped out in more affordable picks from Rothy’s flats and Gola for J.Crew sneakers. When it comes to fashion and apparel, Ivanka Trump herself also typically favors major labels like Chanel, Dolce & Gabbana and Oscar de la Renta; she also teams her go-to heels to designs from the likes of Brandon Maxwell and Altuzarra.

Style your dresses for fall and winter with these knee-high boots.

To Buy: Stuart Weitzman Frannie Boots, $300 (was $795); SaksOff5th.com.

To Buy: Sam Edelman Hai Boots, $136 (was $200); Zappos.com.

To Buy: Cole Haan Glenda Boots, $160 (was $300); NordstromRack.com.

