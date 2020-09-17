Ivanka Trump Glows in a Voluminous White Dress & Gold Heels to Visit the Latinos for Trump Headquarters

Ivanka Trump paid a visit to the Latinos For Trump headquarters in Phoenix alongside Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey yesterday. The advisor to the president also participated in a Phoenix Business Roundtable as part of her visit to the state.

For the eventful day, Ivanka opted for a voluminous white midi dress with puff sleeves, a square neckline and peplum waist design.

Ivanka Trump (C) at the Latinos For Trump headquarters with Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, front left, Sept. 16, in Phoenix. CREDIT: AP

A closer view of Ivanka Trump’s gold heels. CREDIT: AP

The first daughter then used her footwear to give the look a glam touch. The former footwear head herself stepped onto the scene in a pair of metallic gold sandals courtesy of Gianvito Rossi in the brand’s signature Portofino silhouette. Featuring a coordinating cross-toe strap and ankle wrap design, the sandals cam set atop a 4-inch stiletto heel all coated in a sleek metallic leather material. The pair can be found for $895 at Net-a-Porter.com.

Gianvito Rossi Portofino sandals in metallic gold. CREDIT: Courtesy of Net-a-Porter

When it comes to shoes, the former footwear brand owner oftentimes favors pumps and sandals from brands like Gianvito Rossi of course along with Jimmy Choo and Burberry; she teams the heels to designs from the likes of Brandon Maxwell, Proenza Schouler and Altuzarra. She also has stepped out in more affordable picks from Rothy’s flats and Gola for J.Crew sneakers. When it comes to fashion and apparel, Ivanka typically favors major labels like Chanel, Dolce & Gabbana and Oscar de la Renta but she also includes a few more wallet-friend picks in her rotation such as Kenneth Cole and Tommy Hilfiger x Zendaya, too.

