Ivanka Trump Takes the Podium in Black & White Cinched Dress for Women’s Global Development

Ivanka Trump dressed chicly for at a briefing on the Women’s Global Development and Prosperity initiative at the State Department in Washington, D.C., yesterday.

At the event, the advisor to the president decided on a black square-neck sleeveless black dress, featuring thicker straps and an ankle-sweeping hem length. She cinched the look together with the addition of an all-white chunky belt.

Ivanka Trump speaks during a briefing on the Women’s Global Development and Prosperity initiative, Aug. 11. CREDIT: AP

Though her shoes couldn’t be seen behind the podium, the first daughter oftentimes favors pumps from brands like Gianvito Rossi, Jimmy Choo and Burberry, teamed with designs from the likes of Brandon Maxwell and Altuzarra. She also has stepped out in more affordable picks from Rothy’s flats and Gola for J.Crew sneakers.

Last week, Ivanka showed her chic shoe style as she joined officials at the White House for a signing ceremony for the “The Great American Outdoors Act.” The act is set to provide approximately $3 billion annually to fund environmental conservation projects as well as reparation and maintenance for national parks amongst other outdoor recreation initiatives.

For the event surrounding President Donald Trump’s signing of the act, his eldest daughter opted for a floral midi-length dress with long, ruffled sleeves. The colorful dress comes from designer Andrew Gn’s pre-fall ’18 collection; the advisor to the president previously chose the silhouette for a summit in June 2019.

The former footwear designer matched the dress to a pair of metallic sandals; the towering stiletto pair featured a double-strap design and a sleek gold finish across its round-toe form.

Ivanka Trump at the signing ceremony for “The Great American Outdoors Act” at the White House, Aug. 4. CREDIT: Alex Brandon/AP Photo

When it comes to fashion and apparel, Ivanka typically favors major labels like Brandon Maxwell, Chanel, Dolce & Gabbana and Oscar de la Renta. She includes a few more wallet-friend picks in her rotation such as Kenneth Cole and Tommy Hilfiger x Zendaya, too.

