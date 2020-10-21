Ivanka Trump’s Cutout Top & Pleated Skirt Offer Casual-Chic Style on the Campaign Trail

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Ivanka Trump went for a more relaxed yet still elevated take on her campaign trail style this week as the tour brought her to Raleigh, N.C.

Speaking at an event with former White House director of strategic communications, Mercedes Schlapp, Ivanka opted for a cutout black long-sleeve top with a peek-a-boo panel across the neckline. The advisor to the president then tucked her shirt into a black and white spotted knee-length skirt with a pleated finish.

On her feet, Ivanka opted for her go-to suede pumps in a coordinating black colorway, resembling styles that she has previously sported from Gianvito Rossi and Jimmy Choo.

Earlier this week, the first daughter’s campaign events took her to Milwaukee to once more speak with Schlapp in front of local constituents. Her outfit on Monday included a tan twist on her beloved suede pumps teamed with a midi-length blue peplum dress.

Throughout her time on the campaign trail for her father, President Donald Trump, Ivanka has continued to debut more and more designer pieces and designer footwear. When it comes to shoes, the former footwear head herself oftentimes prefers pumps from brands like Gianvito Rossi of course along with Jimmy Choo and Burberry; she teams the heels to designs from the likes of Brandon Maxwell and Altuzarra.

She also has stepped out in more affordable picks from Rothy’s flats and Gola for J.Crew sneakers. When it comes to fashion and apparel, Ivanka typically favors major labels like Chanel, Dolce & Gabbana and Oscar de la Renta. She includes a few more wallet-friend picks in her rotation such as Kenneth Cole and Tommy Hilfiger x Zendaya, too.

For fall weather, suede pumps are all the rage, just like Ivanka Trump’s pair. Test out the trend for yourself with these soft black styles.

To Buy: Stuart Weitzman Leigh Pumps, $159 (was $398).

To Buy: Sam Edelman Hazel Pumps, $120 (was $130).

To Buy: Schutz Lou Pumps, $98.

