Ivanka Trump continued her campaign tour for her father President Donald Trump yesterday with a stop in Florida.

Speaking with former White House Director of Strategic Communications Mercedes Schlapp, Ivanka sat down in front of a crowd in Orlando, Fl., for a campaign event. The first daughter opted for a peek-a-boo cutout baby blue dress with a midi hemline and cap shoulder sleeve.

When it came to footwear, Ivanka herself boosted her look with a set of classic pointed-toe suede pumps. A regular style in the advisor to the president’s rotation, the pair included a towering stiletto heel and a smooth rounded vamp to tout.

Earlier this week, joined her half-sister Tiffany Trump as well as her sister-in-law, Lara Trump, for the first presidential debate last night in Cleveland, Ohio, as President Donald Trump conversed with Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. Ivanka herself went for a layered all-white look with a matching Gabriela Hearst tie-waist jacket and tailored pants; similar jackets once sold fo $3,100 but can be found on sale for $1,240 at Matches.com.

The former footwear brand head oftentimes favors pumps and sandals from brands like Gianvito Rossi along with Jimmy Choo and Burberry; she teams the heels to designs from the likes of Brandon Maxwell, Proenza Schouler and Altuzarra. She also has stepped out in more affordable picks from Rothy’s flats and Gola for J.Crew sneakers. When it comes to fashion and apparel, Ivanka typically favors major labels like Chanel, Dolce & Gabbana and Oscar de la Renta but she also includes a few more wallet-friend picks in her rotation such as Kenneth Cole and Tommy Hilfiger x Zendaya, too.

Make sure to stock up on nude pumps for fall, a must-have staple, with these next pairs inspired by Ivanka Trump.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nine West

To Buy: Nine West Ezra Pumps, $79.

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

To Buy: Marc Fisher LTD Carter Pumps, $75 (was $90).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Banana Republic

To Buy: Banana Republic Madison 12-Hour Pumps, $59 (was $118).

