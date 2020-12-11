Ivanka Trump Stops By the ‘Light House’ in a Cutout Black Dress

Ivanka Trump stopped by the White House last night in formal attire, coinciding with the first night of Hanukkah.

The advisor to the president posed outside the property in front of a bright display of lights in a cutout-front black gown, made with a square neckline and a high-neck collar. Ivanka, in a play on words, captioned her post: “Light House?”

Though her shoes couldn’t be seen in the snap, the former footwear head herself oftentimes prefers pumps for her more formal occasions; her go-to picks come from brands like Gianvito Rossi along with Jimmy Choo and Burberry.

Earlier in the month, to check out the new Christmas decorations at the capital, Ivanka joined her husband Jared Kushner for a black-tie event. The first daughter opted for a festive-inspired ensemble in a sequin-coated dress complete with a red velvet belt.

Ivanka then coordinated her accessories by slipping on a set of matching red velvet pumps for a holiday-ready finishing touch.

“Touring @FLOTUS’s dazzling 2020 White House Christmas decorations Friday evening!,” wrote Ivanka in her caption. “This year’s theme, “America the Beautiful,” is a tribute to the majesty of our great Nation!”

Beyond her festive attire, the advisor to the president also has stepped out in more affordable picks from Rothy’s flats and Gola for J.Crew sneakers. When it comes to fashion and apparel, Ivanka Trump herself also typically favors major labels like Chanel, Dolce & Gabbana and Oscar de la Renta; she also teams her go-to heels to designs from the likes of Brandon Maxwell and Altuzarra.

