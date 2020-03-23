Ivanka Trump Thanks Americans for Efforts Surrounding the Coronavirus in At-Home Video

Ivanka Trump is offering up her thoughts as we embark on another day in this “brave new world.”

The first daughter took to Twitter on Monday morning to address the American people in an at-home video from Washington D.C. Sitting in her living room, the advisor to the president thanked first responders in addition to more workers on the frontline.

“It’s Monday morning here in D.C. as we wake up to this brave new world. For those who are self-isolating and self quarantining and following the CDC guidelines, we thank you as your weekend blends into your weekday. For our heroic first responders, healthcare professionals and the frontline in this effort to keep our nation functioning, our grocers and our truckers who are ensuring our strong food supply, we thank you and we send our collective prayers for your safety and thoughts and gratitude your way,” Trump said in the video.

She added, “We’re all in this together, we’ll emerge from this stronger than ever before and maybe more deeply and profoundly connected with our own humanity and our core values. So I wish you a good beginning to the week. Let’s do everything we can to stop the spread and let’s remember that we are all united in this together.”

As of Monday morning, there have been over 15,000 Americans with confirmed cases of the coronavirus, with the total number of deaths toppling over 200 people according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. Affecting thousands across the globe, the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a global health pandemic on March 11, causing the CDC to advise for limited group gatherings and causing states such as California and New York ordering all non-essential workers to stay at home.

While Ivanka oftentimes is spotted alongside her father, President Donald Trump, at meetings, press conferences and more, the advisor has reduced her appearances at the White House amidst the current health crisis.

One of her most recent events at the White House included an appearance with Kim Kardashian. The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star brought along Judith Negron, Crystal Munoz and Tynice Nichole Hall, three mothers who were granted clemency in February by President Donald Trump.

