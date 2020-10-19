×
Ivanka Trump Turns a $2,260 Checkered Coat Into a Dress With Classic Pumps For Fall

By Claudia Miller
Ivanka Trump continued on the campaign trail this weekend, making a stop to speak to awaiting constituents in Cincinnati.

The advisor to the president took the stand on Friday afternoon in a fall-ready look that layered a black turtleneck top under a checkered coat dress; the black and white design comes from Suzannah London and features a retail price of $2,260 on the brand’s website.

As for footwear, the first daughter opted for classic black pumps with a pointed-toe finish and a lifted heel to complete the look.

Earlier in the week, the trail brought Ivanka down to Acworth, Ga. She spoke to locals with Sen. David Perdue and visited Pizza by Fuscos in town to try out her pizza-making skills. For the busy day, Ivanka opted for a classic white boyfriend-style button-down shirt tucked into a checkered navy pencil skirt.

On her feet, Ivanka kept with her go-to footwear taste in a pair of thin-heeled pumps in a deep navy colorway; the style came complete with a low-cutting vamp and smooth suede uppers, resembling styles she has previously worn from the likes of Gianvito Rossi.

When it comes to shoes, the former footwear head herself oftentimes prefers pumps from brands like Gianvito Rossi of course along with Jimmy Choo and Burberry; she teams the heels to designs from the likes of Brandon Maxwell and Altuzarra. She also has stepped out in more affordable picks from Rothy’s flats and Gola for J.Crew sneakers.  When it comes to fashion and apparel, Ivanka typically favors major labels like Chanel, Dolce & Gabbana and Oscar de la Renta. She includes a few more wallet-friend picks in her rotation such as Kenneth Cole and Tommy Hilfiger x Zendaya, too.

Dress up your fall-ready ensembles with footwear inspired by Ivanka Trump’s classic style.

calvin klein, brady, pumps
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Calvin Klein Brady Pumps, $52.

black pumps, heels, pumps, shoes, nine west
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Nine West Flax Pumps, $38 (was $69).

27 edit, black pumps, heels
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: 27 Edit Alanna Pumps, $75 (was $125).

Click through the gallery to discover more of Ivanka Trump’s top footwear moments over the years.

