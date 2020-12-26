Ivanka Trump Pops in Red In Christmas Family Photo

To send her Christmas Day wishes to the nation, Ivanka Trump posed alongside her husband, Jared Kushner, their children, and her father, president Donald Trump, for a family photo.

She wore a festively-hued turtleneck sweater in a jewel-tone red paired with a tailored wool coat in a camel colorway over the top to embrace the traditional holiday hues. While the Ivanka’s shoes are not fully visible in the photo, it appears that she is wearing a pair of black leather pumps. And recent sightings confirm that classic black pumps seem to be her go-to footwear choice for the celebratory season.

On Dec. 17, Trump wore an aesthetically-similar pair of slingback heels in this timeless silhouette for a family photo with Kushner and their three children to celebrate Hannukah. The advisor teamed the timeless stilettos with a wool black coat in a midi length.

For a Christmas Eve greeting, Trump styled a floor-length black dress featuring a cut-out neckline with an elevated version of this classic shoe model. She wore a pair of Manolo Blahnik Hangisi pumps in the black colorway. These heels feature a satin upper construction, an almond-shaped toe, and a 3-inch stiletto heel, complete with a square jewel-encrusted buckle on the front. They retail for $995 and are available for purchase on net-a-porter.com.

The 39-year-old often pairs her ensembles with pumps from luxury labels, including Gianvito Rossi, Jimmy Choo, and Burberry. When opting for a more affordable shoe choice, the University of Pennsylvania alumna frequently chooses styles from Rothy’s and J. Crew.

Emulate Trump’s timeless shoe style with these similar classic black pump options below.

