Ivanka Trump Brings Her Power Suit and Power Pumps to the CES Tech Show

Ivanka Trump brought her power suit and the pumps to match today at the annual CES tech show in Las Vegas.

The daughter and senior adviser to President Donald Trump was the keynote speaker at an event for the Consumer Technology Association.

Ivanka Trump at CES 2020. CREDIT: Ross D Franklin/AP/Shutterstock

With all eyes on her, the former lifestyle brand entrepreneur looked the part in sleek businesswear. Ivanka had on a blue pinstripe suit with a white blouse, lapel, buttons and stripes. For footwear, she went with a pair of pointed blue pumps.

Taking to Instagram, she shared the purpose of the trip: “Excited to speak at #CES2020 about this administration’s amazing track record creating an economy that’s hungry for workers, especially in the critical #Industriesofthefuture.”

Ivanka Trump and CES Consumer Technology Association president and CEO Gary Shapiro. CREDIT: Ross D Franklin/AP/Shutterstock

Ivanka Trump and CES Consumer Technology Association president and CEO Gary Shapiro. CREDIT: ETIENNE LAURENT/EPA-EFE/Shutters

It’s no surprise Ivanka opted for a pump since it’s her go-to silhouette. Some of her favorite brands include Burberry and Jimmy Choo. On the more accessible end, she wears comfy flats from Rothy’s and Gola x J.Crew sneakers. Boots are also in her rotation as well, but she tends to favor a higher shaft height. Last month she wore booties in Paris while enjoying the sights with her husband, Jared Kushner.

