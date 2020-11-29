Ivanka Trump Wears Timeless Camel Coat and Knee-High Boots Returning to the White House After Thanksgiving

Ivanka Trump and husband Jared Kushner have returned to the White House after celebrating Thanksgiving.

On Sunday, the daughter of and advisor to President Donald Trump was photographed walking hand-in-hand with Kushner, wearing a timeless winter ensemble.

For the occasion, the president’s daughter opted for a double-breasted wool coat, which featured a belt that she opted to leave untied around her waist. She paired the classic camel coat with a red sweater turtleneck and dark blue denim. A similar coat is available for $300 at Nordstromrack.com.

On her feet, Trump wore a pair of black knee-high boots that were designed with a slight slouch detail. The boots featured a rounded toe and a thick high heel. She accessorized with studded earrings and oversized black sunglasses.

Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump return to the White House on Sunday after Thanksgiving. CREDIT: Chris Kleponis - Pool via CNP / MEGA A closer view of Ivanka Trump’s boots. CREDIT: Chris Kleponis - Pool via CNP / MEGA As for Kushner, the president’s senior advisor sported a navy blue jacket and black pants. For footwear, he wore black lace-up sneakers that featured a rubber sole.

For Thanksgiving, Trump opted for more relaxed attire as she layered a classic white long-sleeve sweater over dark-wash skinny jeans. Kushner, too, wore a similar-style sweater in a gray shade, layered with a blue button-up shirt and his own set of darkened jeans.

She posted a photo from the holiday, showing herself and Kushner smiling with their kids, Arabella, 9, Joseph, 7, and Theodore, 4.

Ahead of Thanksgiving, Trump, Kushner and their children joined the president for the annual pardoning of the National Thanksgiving Turkey at the White House.

For the occasion ahead of the holiday, the first daughter teamed a long-sleeve white blouse with coordinating tailored cream pants, adding a pop of color with her sky blue floral face mask.

