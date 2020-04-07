Ivanka Trump Offsets a Bold $1,800 Red Dress With Classic Nude Pumps at White House Meeting

Ivanka Trump joined her father President Donald Trump today for a small business relief update.

The advisor to the president went with a patriotic shade of red for her drape-neck midi length dress. The Brandon Maxwell wool-crepe pick includes a fitted bodice and a subtle leg-baring split hem, retailing for $1,795 at Moda Operandi.

(L-R): Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, Donald Trump and Ivanka Trump at the White House. CREDIT: Shutterstock

On her feet, Ivanka balanced the eye-catching red number with subtle nude pumps; the pointed-toe patent style falls in line with her typical footwear choices as she tends to favor classic heels from brands like Gianvito Rossi, Jimmy Choo and Burberry.

Ivanka and President Trump were joined by the Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin as they spoke on a conference call with major banks to discuss plans currently in place to benefit small business owners affected by the current economic state. The $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus package will provide $349 billion for the Small Business Administration to guarantee loans to companies and nonprofits with fewer than 500 employees, with some exceptions.

Related Ivanka Trump Blooms in $2,300 Floral Dress for White House Meeting Ivanka Trump's Youngest Son Wears the Tiniest Adidas Sneakers in His Birthday Post Ivanka Trump Thanks Americans for Efforts Related to the Coronavirus in At-Home Video

(L-R): Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, Donald Trump and Ivanka Trump at the White House. CREDIT: Shutterstock

For nude pumps that echo Ivanka’s classic style, check out our picks ahead.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Sam Edelman Hazel Pumps, $130–$150.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: 27 Edit Alanna Pumps, $94-$101 was $125–$140

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Charles by Charles David Maxx Pumps, $60 was $100.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Click through the gallery to see more of Ivanka Trump’s style.

Want more?

Ivanka Trump Blooms in $2,300 Floral Dress for White House Meeting