Ivanka Trump Wears a Cotton Candy Colored Cape Dress + Metallic Heels in Dubai

Ivanka Trump gave her signature stilettos an evening-worthy spin in Dubai this weekend.

In images posted to the first daughter’s Instagram account on Monday, she offers a look at her pastel ensemble, which included a cotton candy-colored chiffon cape dress from Bouguessa.

The midi dress has an A-line fit, with cape detail sleeves and a pleated skirt. While no longer available for retail purchase, it previously sold for about $1,300 on Modaoperandi.com. Trump wore the dress cinched in at the waist, choosing a gold belt for a metallic pop.

The senior White House advisor added another bit of glam to her ensemble courtesy of her shoes: a pair of shining pointed-toe, stiletto-heeled pumps that appeared to have a metallic pink hue. The silhouette offered a night-worthy take on the power pump, which tends to be Trump’s shoe of choice.

While she has other shoes in her closet, Trump often returns to power pumps from brands such as Burberry, Jimmy Choo and Gianvito Rossi. She is also a fan of pointed-toe heels from her namesake label, Ivanka Trump Collection, which shuttered in 2018. With regard to apparel, the University of Pennsylvania alum’s wardrobe includes lots of designer wares from labels including Max Mara, Dolce & Gabbana and Oscar de la Renta.

Related Ivanka Trump Wears Her Favorite Clear Heels With This Trending Color in Dubai Ivanka Trump's New Hampshire Winter Outfit Includes a Checked Coat & $1.3K Lace-Up Boots Ivanka Trump Wears Red-Hot Power Pumps to Match Her Dress at the State of the Union Address

Click through the gallery to see more of Ivanka Trump’s shoe style.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

Want more?

Ivanka Trump Wears Her Favorite Clear Heels With This Trending Color in Dubai

Ivanka Trump’s New Hampshire Winter Outfit Includes a Checked Coat & $1.3K Lace-Up Boots

Ivanka Trump Does Classic Style in a Red Coat, Sheer Black Stockings & Her Signature Stilettos