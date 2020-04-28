Ivanka Trump Gives Officewear a Modern Twist in Her Blush Jumpsuit & PVC Pumps

Ivanka Trump is putting a modern twist on officewear.

For a Paycheck Protection Program event at the White House this afternoon, the first daughter suited up in a powerful look that was effortlessly chic. Trump wore a one-piece boiler suit. The jumpsuit was blush-colored, with a belted waist and long sleeves.

President Donald Trump and first daughter Ivanka Trump at the White House on April 28. CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

A closer look at Ivanka Trump’s PVC-accented pumps. CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

On her feet, the mom of three sported a pair of nude Gianvito Rossi pumps that have PVC panels, a classic pointed toe and a soaring stiletto heel. While the “Women Who Work” author’s exact pair is no longer available, a different colorway of the pumps retails on Net-a-Porter.com for roughly $800.

The University of Pennsylvania alumnae completed her look with a gold necklace. She wore her hair pin-straight going down her shoulders.

Shoes with clear detailing have been trending since about 2017, finding fans among the Kardashian-Jenner clan as well as in other stars such as Chrissy Teigen and Bella Hadid. See-through paneling actually helps create the illusion of longer legs — and thus a slimmer figure — which may be part of the reason PVC accents have stayed trendy for so long.

Trump has stepped out in Gianvito Rossi’s plexi pumps before. In fact, she owns the shoes in two colorways, nude and white, and often chooses them for appearances. For instance, the senior White House adviser teamed the same pumps she wore today with a yellow Jonathan Simkhai dress during a February trip to the United Arab Emirates for the Global Women’s Forum Dubai.

Ivanka Trump arrives to the Women’s Global Forum Dubai on Feb. 16. CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

