Ivanka Trump’s Billowing Blue Dress & Suede Pumps Make for Easygoing Fall Attire

Continuing on her cross-country campaign tour, Ivanka Trump made her latest stop yesterday in Grand Rapids, Mich.

The first daughter spoke at a local event in a flowing baby blue dress with a sleeveless silhouette, pleated skirt and knotted cinched waist design. Also stopping by Robinette’s Orchard for apple cider and donuts, Ivanka stayed in the Northern weather in a textured taupe double-breasted trench coat.

On her feet, the former footwear designer herself returned to her go-to suede pointed-toe heels for the occasion.

At the end of last week, the advisor to the president visited Cincinnati wearing a fall-ready look that layered a black turtleneck top under a checkered coat dress; the black and white design comes from Suzannah London and features a retail price of $2,260 on the brand’s website.

When it comes to shoes, the former footwear head herself oftentimes prefers pumps from brands like Gianvito Rossi along with Jimmy Choo and Burberry; she teams the heels to designs from the likes of Brandon Maxwell and Altuzarra. She also has stepped out in more affordable picks from Rothy’s flats and Gola for J.Crew sneakers. When it comes to fashion and apparel, Ivanka typically favors major labels like Chanel, Dolce & Gabbana and Oscar de la Renta. She includes a few more wallet-friend picks in her rotation such as Kenneth Cole and Tommy Hilfiger x Zendaya as well.

Watch on FN

Flip through the gallery to discover more of Ivanka Trump’s top footwear moments over decades past.