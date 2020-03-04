Ivanka Trump Wears Soaring White Pumps at the White House With Kim Kardashian

Ivanka Trump went for a chic black-and-white look today at the White House with Kim Kardashian.

The first daughter wore a short-sleeved black dress that was cut just above the knee.

Meet Judith Negron, Crystal Munoz and Tynice Nichole Hall. At the recommendation of @AliceMarieFree, @KimKardashian and the @cut_50 team, these 3 mothers were granted clemency by @realDonaldTrump last month and are already using their second chance to pay it forward! pic.twitter.com/4ysQku3Mag — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) March 4, 2020

For footwear, the University of Pennsylvania alum appeared to be wearing Saint Laurent’s Zoe pumps. The shoes have a white upper with black accents and a low-cut topline. They feature a soaring stiletto heel, a pointed toe and an ankle strap with a side buckle. The pumps are in stock on Farfetch.com for $645.

Meanwhile, Kardashian was clad in a fitted white pantsuit and white sandals with an almond toe.

White House here we come!!! pic.twitter.com/exif6oZ6sl — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 4, 2020

The KKW Beauty businesswomen was joined at the White House by Judith Negron, Crystal Munoz and Tynice Nichole Hall, three mothers who were granted clemency last month by President Donald Trump. Kardashian advocated for the women to have their sentences commuted, working in conjunction with Alice Marie Johnson (who she previously helped free from prison) and representatives of Cut 50, an organization that works to create opportunities for the formerly incarcerated.

If you like the look of Trump’s strappy pumps but don’t want to break the bank, consider purchasing one of the styles below.

To Buy: Naturalizer Aurelia Ankle Strap Pump, $83 to $98.

To Buy: Vepose Low Heels, $30.

To Buy: 27 Edit Abree Pump, $185.

