Ivanka Trump Wears Black Dress With Red Satin Collar at New Executive Order Signing

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Ivanka Trump visited the White House this week to support her father, President Donald Trump as he signed a new executive order to expand job opportunities.

For the occasion, Ivanka wore a sleeveless black dress that featured a vibrant red satin collar. The sleek look also came equipped with button details at the waist.

Ivanka accessorized the look with minimal jewels and wore her hair straight, flowing down her shoulders.

“This week, POTUS signed an EO to reduce unnecessary licensing regulations and expand job opportunities across America,” Ivanka captioned the post. “In 1950, only 1 in 20 workers needed a license to get a job. Today, more than 1 in 4 employees are required to have a license to work. We are cutting unneeded regulations and we are working hard to create better + more opportunity!”

While her shoes are hidden in the photo, Ivanka often opts for classic black or nude pumps and strappy sandals. She has also paired dresses with knee-high boots and flats. Brands she has styled include, Jimmy Choo and Burberry.

Watch on FN

Ivanka’s White House appearance comes after she sported a more casual ensemble while delivering boxes of food as part of the Farmers to Families Food Box Program on Dec. 14.

Ivanka Trump participates in a food box distribution at Christ Chapel in Woodbridge, VA on Dec. 14. CREDIT: AP

That day, Ivanka opted for a thick winter coat, which she paired over black skinny jeans and a black face mask amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. On her feet, Ivanka decided on a practical option, wearing a pair of riding boot-style shoes. The boots appeared to be of leather construction and were positioned atop a low block heel.

Try these sleek black dresses for your next outing.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Bloomingdale's

To Buy: Maje Roxie Ribbed Midi Dress, $340

CREDIT: Courtesy of Neiman Marcus

To Buy: A.L.C. Sarah Sleeveless Racerback Dress, $225 (was $375)

CREDIT: Courtesy of Express

To Buy: Express Mock Neck Ruched Side Midi Dress, $44 (was $88)

Click through the gallery to see Ivanka Trump’s style through the years.