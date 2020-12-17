×
Ivanka Trump Wears Black Dress With Red Satin Collar at New Executive Order Signing

Ivanks Trump Visits 10 Downing Street With Her Father President Donald Trump On His State Visit To The Uk, In London Uk. 4th June 2019
Ivanka Trump visited the White House this week to support her father, President Donald Trump as he signed a new executive order to expand job opportunities.

For the occasion, Ivanka wore a sleeveless black dress that featured a vibrant red satin collar. The sleek look also came equipped with button details at the waist.

Ivanka accessorized the look with minimal jewels and wore her hair straight, flowing down her shoulders.

“This week, POTUS signed an EO to reduce unnecessary licensing regulations and expand job opportunities across America,” Ivanka captioned the post. “In 1950, only 1 in 20 workers needed a license to get a job. Today, more than 1 in 4 employees are required to have a license to work. We are cutting unneeded regulations and we are working hard to create better + more opportunity!”

While her shoes are hidden in the photo, Ivanka often opts for classic black or nude pumps and strappy sandals. She has also paired dresses with knee-high boots and flats. Brands she has styled include, Jimmy Choo and Burberry.

Watch on FN

Ivanka’s White House appearance comes after she sported a more casual ensemble while delivering boxes of food as part of the Farmers to Families Food Box Program on Dec. 14.

ivanka trump, skinny jeans, boots, food delivery, food box, farmers, virginia, jacket, rain, mask, president
Ivanka Trump participates in a food box distribution at Christ Chapel in Woodbridge, VA on Dec. 14.
CREDIT: AP

That day, Ivanka opted for a thick winter coat, which she paired over black skinny jeans and a black face mask amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. On her feet, Ivanka decided on a practical option, wearing a pair of riding boot-style shoes. The boots appeared to be of leather construction and were positioned atop a low block heel.

