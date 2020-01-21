Ivanka Trump Takes Davos in Head-to-Heel Black With an Eye-Catching Gold Pop

Ivanka Trump bumped noses with world leaders in style as she arrived today, Jan. 21, at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland alongside father President Donald Trump.

The first daughter looked sophisticated in an all-black ensemble with a subtle pop of gold. Trump wore a long black coat with a gold floral accent, adding a subtle metallic pop to the otherwise monochrome look.

Ivanka Trump wears a black coat and boots at Davos on Jan. 21. CREDIT: Shutterstock

On her feet, the University of Pennsylvania alum wore black boots with an almond toe and a high heel. The boots had a slouchy upper and appeared to be fabricated in suede.

A close-up look at Ivanka Trump’s black boots at Davos. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Wearing the same shade from head to toe is a longtime styling hack for putting together coordinated outfits. The senior White House advisor gave a slight upgrade to her ensemble with her gold belt accent and textured suedelike shoes.

As she worked in the fashion space for years, it’s no surprise the president’s daughter has learned some styling tricks along the way. In the ’90s and early ’00s, Trump had a modeling career and more recently, she had an eponymous brand offering shoes, clothing and accessories. She shuttered Ivanka Trump Collection in 2018 to focus on public policy.

When it comes to her favorite shoe labels, Trump is a big fan of Manolo Blahnik, Gianvito Rossi and Burberry.

