Ivanka Trump Recycles a Floral Dress & Metallic Sandals for the ‘Great American Outdoors Act’ Signing

Ivanka Trump joined officials at the White House this afternoon for a signing ceremony for the “The Great American Outdoors Act.” The act is set to provide approximately $3 billion annually to fund environmental conservation projects as well as reparation and maintenance for national parks amongst other outdoor recreation initiatives.
For the event surrounding President Donald Trump’s signing of the act, his eldest daughter Ivanka opted for a floral midi-length dress with long, ruffled sleeves. The colorful dress comes from designer Andrew Gn’s pre-fall ’18 collection; the advisor to the president previously chose the silhouette for a summit in June 2019.
As seen on her social media post commemorating the ceremony, the former footwear designer matched the dress to a pair of metallic sandals; the towering stiletto pair featured a double-strap design and a sleek gold finish across its round-toe form.
At the June 2019 Global Entrepreneurship Summit in the Netherlands, Ivanka opted for the same floral dress but matched to bold blue suede pointed-toe pumps, as seen in her Instagram posts from the event.
The former shoe brand entrepreneur oftentimes favors pumps from brands like Gianvito Rossi, Jimmy Choo and Burberry, teamed with designs from the likes of Brandon Maxwell and Altuzarra. She also has stepped out in more affordable picks from Rothy’s flats and Gola for J.Crew sneakers.
When it comes to fashion and apparel, Ivanka typically favors major labels like Brandon Maxwell, Chanel, Dolce & Gabbana and Oscar de la Renta. She includes a few more wallet-friend picks in her rotation such as Kenneth Cole and Tommy Hilfiger x Zendaya, too.
For style inspired by Ivanka Trump’s White House outfit, test out these heeled metallic sandals for size.
To Buy: Schutz Altina Sandals, $165.
To Buy: Imagine by Vince Camuto Reyna Sandals, $98 (was $195).
To Buy: Aldo Piliria Sandals, $22 (was $75).
