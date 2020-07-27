Re-route my subscription: Click here

Ivanka Trump Walks the White House Lawn in 4-Inch Sandals & a $1,600 Poppy-Print Dress

By Ella Chochrek
Ivanka Trump looked stylish for summer as she and husband Jared Kushner arrived at the White House on Sunday after a weekend away.

The senior White House returned to Washington, D.C. wearing a poppy-print midi dress from Altuzarra. From the label’s spring ’19 collection, the dress features long sleeves and a side slit. It initially retailed for just under $1,600. However, the dress is currently available on Matchesfashion.com for $478 (70% off), albeit in very limited sizes.

ivanka trump, altuzarra dress, poppy dress, gianvito rossi heels, white sandals, white house lawn, first daughter, july 2020
Ivanka Trump in an Altuzarra dress and Gianvito Rossi sandals at the White House, July 26.
CREDIT: Shawn Thew/MEGA
Ivanka Trump, gianvito rossi shoes, white sandals, toes, pedicure, feet, celebrity style,
A close-up look at Ivanka Trump’s Gianvito Rossi sandals.
CREDIT: Shawn Thew/MEGA

On her feet, Trump sported Gianvito Rossi’s Portofino sandals. A favorite for stars such as Eva Longoria, Sofia Vergara and Ciara, the Portofino features a circle buckle detail at the ankle strap. The style has a leather upper and sole, with a 4-inch stiletto heel. It available to shop from Fwrd.com for $815.

Gianvito Rossi, white sandals
Gianvito Rossi Portofino sandals.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Fwrd.com

The first daughter accessorized with a white lace face mask. Meanwhile, Kushner wore a dark suit with black lace-up shoes, opting to go maskless.

ivanka trump, altuzarra dress, poppy dress, gianvito rossi sandals, white heels, face mask, Marine One (R), with US President Donald J. Trump aboard, approaches the South Lawn for a landing at the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 26 July 2020. President Trump is returning to Washington after spending the weekend at his club in Bedminster, New Jersey. Credit: Shawn Thew / Pool via CNP. 26 Jul 2020 Pictured: Senior Advisor to the President Jared Kushner (L) and Ivanka Trump walk to the South Portico after stepping off Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 26 July 2020. President Trump is returning to Washington after spending the weekend at his club in Bedminster, New Jersey. Credit: Shawn Thew / Pool via CNP. Photo credit: Shawn Thew - Pool via CNP / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA690994_005.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner return to the White House, July 26.
CREDIT: Shawn Thew/MEGA
While Trump has a wardrobe filled with designer duds, this isn’t the first time she’s stepped out in her Altuzarra poppy-print dress. She debuted the frock in June 2019 during a trip to the Netherlands for the Global Entrepreneurship Summit. That day, the “Women Who Work” author teamed her dress with white pointed-toe pumps.

In addition to Altuzarra, other go-to labels for Trump include Max Mara, Prada and Dolce & Gabbana. The University of Pennsylvania alum often can be found in Gianvito Rossi’s footwear, as well as designer pairs from the likes of Manolo Blahnik and Burberry. For more casual occasions, she has dressed down in styles from Rothy’s and J.Crew.

Although these days Trump works in the political realm, she also has significant credentials in the fashion space. The mom of three had a brief modeling career in the ’90s. Until just two years ago, she ran her own apparel and accessories brand, Ivanka Trump Collection. Trump decided to shutter the label in order to focus her efforts on her work in politics. However, she still sometimes can be found in moderately priced styles from Ivanka Trump Collection.

Click through the gallery to have a look at Ivanka Trump’s most stylish moments over the years, from the 1990s through 2020.

