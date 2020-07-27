Ivanka Trump Walks the White House Lawn in 4-Inch Sandals & a $1,600 Poppy-Print Dress

Ivanka Trump looked stylish for summer as she and husband Jared Kushner arrived at the White House on Sunday after a weekend away.

The senior White House returned to Washington, D.C. wearing a poppy-print midi dress from Altuzarra. From the label’s spring ’19 collection, the dress features long sleeves and a side slit. It initially retailed for just under $1,600. However, the dress is currently available on Matchesfashion.com for $478 (70% off), albeit in very limited sizes.

Ivanka Trump in an Altuzarra dress and Gianvito Rossi sandals at the White House, July 26. CREDIT: Shawn Thew/MEGA

A close-up look at Ivanka Trump’s Gianvito Rossi sandals. CREDIT: Shawn Thew/MEGA

On her feet, Trump sported Gianvito Rossi’s Portofino sandals. A favorite for stars such as Eva Longoria, Sofia Vergara and Ciara, the Portofino features a circle buckle detail at the ankle strap. The style has a leather upper and sole, with a 4-inch stiletto heel. It available to shop from Fwrd.com for $815.

Gianvito Rossi Portofino sandals. CREDIT: Courtesy of Fwrd.com

The first daughter accessorized with a white lace face mask. Meanwhile, Kushner wore a dark suit with black lace-up shoes, opting to go maskless.

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner return to the White House, July 26. CREDIT: Shawn Thew/MEGA While Trump has a wardrobe filled with designer duds, this isn’t the first time she’s stepped out in her Altuzarra poppy-print dress. She debuted the frock in June 2019 during a trip to the Netherlands for the Global Entrepreneurship Summit. That day, the “Women Who Work” author teamed her dress with white pointed-toe pumps.

In addition to Altuzarra, other go-to labels for Trump include Max Mara, Prada and Dolce & Gabbana. The University of Pennsylvania alum often can be found in Gianvito Rossi’s footwear, as well as designer pairs from the likes of Manolo Blahnik and Burberry. For more casual occasions, she has dressed down in styles from Rothy’s and J.Crew.

Although these days Trump works in the political realm, she also has significant credentials in the fashion space. The mom of three had a brief modeling career in the ’90s. Until just two years ago, she ran her own apparel and accessories brand, Ivanka Trump Collection. Trump decided to shutter the label in order to focus her efforts on her work in politics. However, she still sometimes can be found in moderately priced styles from Ivanka Trump Collection.

