Ivanka Trump Blooms in $2,300 Floral Dress for White House Meeting

Amidst the coronavirus crisis, Ivanka Trump’s work at the White House continues.

The senior White House advisor shared two images on Twitter from a meeting in the Oval Office alongside her father, President Donald Trump. The “Women Who Work” author wore an Altuzarra silk-jacquard shirtdress with a blue and yellow floral print. The dress is no longer available for retail purchase but previously was priced at about $2,300.

The amazing employees of our network service providers have answered the call enabling our Nation to work, learn & entertain remotely at unprecedented rates in response to #COVID19

Today @POTUS spoke to industry leaders to thank them for mtg the demand so we can be #TogetherApart pic.twitter.com/0DtJPyqbAy — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) April 1, 2020

“The amazing employees of our network service providers have answered the call enabling our Nation to work, learn & entertain remotely at unprecedented rates in response to #COVID19 Today @POTUS, spoke to industry leaders to thank them for mtg the demand so we can be #TogetherApart,” the first daughter wrote on Twitter alongside her photos.

Trump’s dress was actually a repeat wear. The mom of three debuted the springlike frock in April 2018, during a trip to the Lima Stock Market in Lima, Peru. On that occasion, she paired the dress with navy ankle-strap pumps that boasted a pointed toe and a slim stiletto heel.

Ivanka Trump wears an Altuzarra dress and ankle-strap pumps in Peru in April 2018. CREDIT: Karel Navarro/AP/Shutterstock

When it comes to footwear, Trump can often be found in high heels. The University of Pennsylvania alum is a fan of stilettos from the likes of Gianvito Rossi, Jimmy Choo and Burberry. In terms of apparel, she often sports designer threads, with favorite labels including Max Mara, Carolina Herrera and Dolce & Gabbana.

Below, we’ve rounded up some sleek ankle-strap pumps that offer a similar look to the shoes Trump styled her Altuzarra dress with in 2018.

Mofri block heel pumps. CREDIT: Amazon

To Buy: Mofri Block Heel Pumps, $40.

Cole Haan Kaelyn Suede Block Heel CREDIT: Nordstrom Rack

To Buy: Cole Haan Kaelyn Suede Block Heel, $80 (was $150).

27 Edit Abilyn Ankle Strap Pump CREDIT: Nordstrom

To Buy: 27 Edit Abilyn Ankle Strap Pump, $101 (was $135).

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Click through the gallery to see more of Ivanka Trump’s style.

Want more?

Ivanka Trump’s Youngest Son Wears the Tiniest Adidas Sneakers in His Birthday Post

Ivanka Trump Thanks Americans for Efforts Related to the Coronavirus in At-Home Video

Ivanka Trump Wears Soaring White Pumps at the White House With Kim Kardashian