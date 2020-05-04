A Look Back at Melania & Ivanka Trump’s Glamorous Met Gala Style

The Met Gala is one of the most prestigious events on the fashion calendar — and with all guests approved by Anna Wintour, few can make the cut.

While they haven’t made appearances since President Donald Trump took the White House, Ivanka and Melania Trump used to be consistent fixtures on the red carpet at the annual event. Melania, then known as Melania Knauss prior to her 2005 nuptials, made her Met Gala debut in 2003. She wore a plunging nude gown with a billowing skirt, paired with sandals.

The following year, the former model appeared alongside the president clad in a floor-length black gown with ornate cut-out detailing on the bodice. Meanwhile, Ivanka made her first-ever Met Gala appearance in 2004, stepping out in a satin nude dress with lace butterfly accents. She teamed the dress with see-through sandals.

From 2004 through 2012, both Melania and Ivanka made consistent appearances at the Met Gala, arriving in glamorous fashion in stunning dresses with sky-high heels. Melania most recently attended the event in 2012, when she sported a white dress with angular shoulders and soaring, sparkly Christian Louboutin pumps. That same year, Ivanka stepped out in a navy velvet dress with cutout accents and a floor-length, heel-hiding hemline. The Trumps had something of a matching moment when it came to their hairstyles, as both wore updos with bangs to boot.

Although Melania’s most recent Met Ball appearance was in 2012, Ivanka continued to attend the event annually through 2016. In 2016, she arrived alongside husband Jared Kushner clad in a bold red gown with a halter-style neckline and open back.

Also known as the “Oscars of Fashion,” the Met Gala brings together top designers and A-list celebrities clad in over-the-top ensembles. While the event is typically held on the first Monday in May, this year, stay-at-home orders and social distancing guidelines have pushed things back.

