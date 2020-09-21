Issa Rae Unconventionally Matches Her Cutout Gown to Nikes for the 2020 Emmys

Issa Rae’s 2020 Emmy Awards look included an unexpected pair of shoes.

Up for Leading Actress in a Comedy Series last night, the “Insecure” star joined her cast members at the Los Angeles Chargers’ SoFi Stadium last night to watch the show, all dressing to the nines in designer gowns and suits.

The series’ lead actress herself opted for a cutout custom orange gown from Sergio Hudson; she matched the design at first to towering Stuart Weitzman Nudist Disco platform sandals but switched up shoes as the group explored the field of the stadium.

Taking the turf in style, Issa Rae slipped on a pair of classic sneakers from none other than Nike. Debuting in 1972, the Nike Cortez silhouette features a low-top line with an oversize Swoosh detailing; the leather pair includes a rubber outsole with a unique pattern for added traction as well as a contrasting stripe across the midsole for an added pop of color. The actress’ black and white colorway can be found on the brand’s website for $75.

Nike Cortez sneaker. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

For her red carpet style, Issa Rae favors pieces from Ralph Lauren, Michael Kors, Valentino and more well-known brands with a little help from celebrity stylist Jason Rembert. When she isn’t in designer gowns, Nike actually is one of many footwear brands frequented by the actress for her off-duty style; other casual labels in “The Lovebirds” star’s closet include Converse and Fenty x Puma.

