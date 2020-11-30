Isla Fisher Gives a Lesson on Styling a Maxi Dress With Classic Red Gucci Mules

Isla Fisher just provided a fun example of how to style a maxi dress.

On Monday, Fisher stepped out for coffee in Australia, where she lives with her husband, comedian Sacha Baron-Cohen and their daughters, wearing a boho-chic maxi dress.

The billowing dress, a popular look for both summer and fall, featured a red and blue colorway as well as puff sleeves and a V-neckline.

As for footwear, Fisher opted for a pair of red Princeton leather mules from Gucci. The sleek shoes finalized the look and added a bit of a formal vibe to the dress, making the ensemble suitable for running errands, going to work or out with friends.

Isla fisher grabs coffee in Paddington, Australia on Nov. 30. CREDIT: MEGA A closer view of Isla Fisher’s shoes. CREDIT: MEGA The classic Gucci selection features a leather outer, sole and lining. The timeless shoe is a go-to option for many stars, including: Gigi Hadid, Sienna Miller, Bella Thorne and more. The mules are versatile as they have the ability to dress up casual denim or dress down a suit. The shoes can also be worn during any season. Fisher’s style is currently available for $790 at Farfetch.

Related Kate Middleton Wows in Recycled Purple Gucci Blouse as She Answers Fan Questions on Instagram Miley Cyrus Celebrates the 'Plastic Hearts' Debut in Gucci Pink Faux Fur Coat and Black Patent Leather Boots Harry Styles Channels the 1970s in a Varsity Tee, Cutoff Shorts & Heeled Loafers for Gucci

Fisher accessorized her look with a quilted wallet handbag by Chanel and pink sunglasses. The “Confessions of a Shopaholic” actress also wore face mask amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Watch on FN

Isla Fisher out and about in Los Angeles, Ca in September 2020. CREDIT: CrownMedia/MEGA Fisher’s style can be categorized as effortlessly timeless. She often opts for casual and comfortable attire when she’s out running errands or not on a red carpet. In September, Fisher was spotted in a pair of ballerina flats, which she paired with a flowy blouse and denim shorts.

That same month she sported cozy sweatpants, which she paired with white Birkenstocks — which has been honored with “Brand of The Year” for the 2020 Footwear News Achievement Awards.

Shop more budget friendly mules and flats with these picks below.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Stuart Weitzman

To Buy: Stuart Weitzman The Payson Logo Flat, $119 (was $395)

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

To Buy: BCBGenration Lanni Mule, $85

CREDIT: Courtesy of Linea Paolo

To Buy: Linea Paolo Annette Loafer Mule, $50 (was $110)